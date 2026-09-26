Rey Mysterio Discusses His History And Feud With Batista

WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his history with former rival and tag team partner Batista, highlighting the physical nature of their matches, a memorable betrayal, and Batista’s successful transition into an acting career. Speaking in an interview with “MuscleManMalcolm”, Mysterio discussed the unique dynamic of sharing the ring with the powerhouse.

Working In the Ring and a Snug Style

Mysterio shared that he both enjoyed working by Batista’s side as a partner and competing against him as a rival. Because Batista was so solid physically, Mysterio knew he could never really hurt him, allowing him to swing, hit, and lay in shots as hard as he wanted without causing actual injury. Mysterio noted that this fit his preference for working a snug style of wrestling where impacts appear realistic.

Memorable Feud and Betrayal

The history between the two WWE stars featured both partnership and conflict, most notably when Batista turned heel. Fans widely remember the brutal attack where Batista beat his former partner and repeatedly yelled, you were supposed to be my friend .

Mysterio recalled a specific moment from their feud that remains vivid in his memory:

With him choking me right by the apron, and I’m telling him: ‘You’re hurting me, Dave!’ ‘You were supposed to be my friend!’ and just chucks me against the barricade! Fun, fun moments man, really fun moments

Batista’s Acting Career

Away from the squared circle, Batista has fully transitioned into an acting career. Mysterio noted that Batista has notably shed a lot of his muscle and become more artistic in his presentation. Commenting on these pursuits, Mysterio expressed that it has been very fun to watch his former colleague follow his dreams and persist until he made it.