Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has publicly backed proposals for an open military court featuring civilian judges, as outlined in the Constitution Review Commission’s report on Fiji’s proposed new supreme law.

Dismantling Institutional Secrecy in Fiji’s Military

Major General Kalouniwai acknowledged that institutional secrecy is no longer viable in a modern security environment. Under Chapter 10 of the Constitution Review Commission report, sweeping reforms could transform Fiji’s military system by introducing a military court with civilian judges. Historically, internal proceedings shielded officer misconduct from public view under strict confidentiality clauses, creating perception gaps regarding how senior officers faced accountability compared to enlisted ranks.

Here is why that matters: the new guidelines intend to dismantle rank-based privacy protections, treating all breaches with equal visibility. Major General Kalouniwai noted that the old regulations were very old and that transparency has become essential for building public trust and reinforcing internal discipline.

Ensuring Accountability Across All Ranks

Opening courtroom doors aims to demonstrate fairness across all ranks, ensuring that lower-level personnel and the broader public can witness disciplinary actions taken against high-ranking personnel. As the Commander stated regarding the shift away from historical privacy protections:

“They provided a lot of privacy, a lot of confidentiality when it came to rank, so with this one, we’re trying to open things up so that things could be a lot more transparent. So that the soldiers understand when officers are at fault.”

Major General Kalouniwai emphasized that public oversight serves a dual purpose by reinforcing internal discipline while building confidence in the armed forces. By making proceedings accessible, the military aims to ensure that justice within the institution is visibly executed.

Key Details of the Proposed Military Court Reforms in Fiji Institution Proposed Reform Core Objective Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Adoption of open military court with civilian judges Increase transparency, accountability, and fairness across all ranks

The Path Forward for Defense Transparency

By openly supporting the commission’s findings, Major General Kalouniwai has signaled a willingness to adapt the RFMF to contemporary expectations of openness.

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