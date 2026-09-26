Elisabetta Canalis Discusses Moving to the US and Her Marriage

Elisabetta Canalis sat down for an appearance on the television program Verissimo. The Italian showgirl opened up about a major life turning point: her 2012 decision to leave Italy behind and build an entirely new existence in the United States.

The Weight of the Spotlight in Italy

Relocating to Los Angeles offered a specific remedy to the intense public scrutiny she faced in her home country. While Canalis readily acknowledged that Italy held countless wonderful elements—including her family and cherished friends—the relentless personal pressure took a heavy toll on her well-being.

Anonymity and a Grounded Routine in Los Angeles

Seeking a complete change of pace, she chose a country where nobody recognized her. This anonymity provided the peace she desperately needed.

It allowed her to establish a grounded, normal routine. Today, she expresses deep satisfaction with her life in Los Angeles, even as she maintains a profound fondness for what she left behind.

A Decade-Long Marriage to Surgeon Brian Perri

Canalis also addressed her previous marriage to surgeon Brian Perri. That relationship served as the primary reason she remained stateside.

The couple was married from 2014 to 2023. They welcomed their daughter, Skyler Eva, in 2015.

Keeping a Separation Private for Twelve Months

After ten years together, Canalis explained that they realized it was more honest to live separately while continuing to care for one another. Remarkably, they kept the separation private from their families for an entire year.

A Truer Dynamic and the Reality of Single Motherhood

Describing their current dynamic, Canalis noted that she and Perri share a truer and more complete relationship now than they did previously.

Transitioning into the role of a single mother brought moments of profound solitude. Yet she credits the experience with helping her confront her inner self. Now eleven years old, her daughter Skyler Eva acts as a grounding presence, with Canalis describing their bond as akin to that of two sisters.