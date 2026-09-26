Artūrs Uškāns to hold big anniversary festival concert series in Latvia

Popular musician Artūrs Uškāns is marking a milestone anniversary this autumn with a wide-ranging concert series titled the “Big Anniversary Festival.” Spanning three dates across Latvia—beginning in Rēzekne on October 31, moving to Valmiera on November 12, and concluding in Ulbroka on November 26—the performances unite choir music, folk arrangements, opera selections, and hard rock.

Uškāns’ upcoming tour highlights a distinct career trajectory. Known for his eclectic musical palette and roots in Latgale, the artist is bringing together a lineup of collaborators, traditional ensembles, and choral groups to retrace work.

The Bottom Line

Tour Schedule: Three dates running from October 31 to November 26. Genre Spectrum: A diverse program featuring George Bizet’s “Habanera,” Raimonds Pauls’ “Latgalei,” traditional folk arrangements, and hard rock elements. Collaborator Network: Features the instrumental group led by Matīis Uškāns, vocalists Ieva Akuratere and Brigita Reisone, actress Raimonda Vazdika, musician Juris Ostrovskis, guitar trio “A3,” etnogrupa “Ogas,” “Laimas Muzykanti,” “Vabaļis,” and the Rīga Stradiņš University mixed choir “Rīga.”

Tracing the Musical Evolution from Latgale to Rīga

Artūrs Uškāns has operated at the crossroads of traditional folk culture and contemporary performance. Reflecting on his artistic journey, the musician noted the playful ambition behind his previous milestone concert a decade ago at Latgales vēstniecība GORS.

“Protams, uz visiem trim koncertiem gribu aizvest daļu Latgales, no kuras pats nāku. Pirms desmit gadiem savā iepriekšējā jubilejas koncertā Latgales vēstniecībā GORS smejoties pajokoju, ka tagad došos ‘okupēt’ Rīgu,” Uškāns shared regarding the emotional core of the upcoming events. “Taču, kā izrādījās, Rīgu nevis okupēju, bet ieguvu daudz draugu, un daļa no viņiem arī piedalīsies koncertos.”

Rather than relying on a singular stylistic lane, the festival embraces a sonic contrast.

A Genre-Defying Repertoire and Star-Studded Stage

The program promises to bridge high art and popular entertainment. Alongside original compositions and folk song arrangements like “Dzeiveite,” “Braucamā dziesma,” and “Vokors īt,” audiences can expect familiar television favorites from Uškāns’ run on the LTV show “Pārdziedi mani!”.

The setlist places operatic staples alongside heavy instrumentation. The evening will feature George Bizet’s “Habanera” from the opera Carmen, Raimonds Pauls’ “Latgalei,” and a vocal duet with actress Raimonda Vazdika. Instrumental support across all dates is anchored by a backing group under the musical direction of Matīss Uškāns.

Artūrs Uškāns Anniversary Festival Tour Dates Date Time Venue Location October 31 18.00 Latgales vēstniecība GORS Rēzekne November 12 19.00 Valmieras Kultūras centrs Valmiera November 26 19.00 Kultūras centrs “Ulbrokas pērle” Ulbroka

With tickets currently available through the “Biļešu Paradīze” distribution network, the festival stands as one of the autumn season’s localized touring packages.

Are you planning to catch one of the anniversary stops, or what is your favorite genre-crossing live music memory? Let us know in the comments below.