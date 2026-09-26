Cruz Azul Extends Amaury García’s Contract Until 2030

Cruz Azul secured the long-term future of midfielder Amaury García on September 25, 2026, extending his contract through June 2030. Arriving as a free agent from Pumas in 2024, the 24-year-old anchor has evolved under manager Joel Huiqui into a reliable tactical piece, helping the cementeros capture the Clausura 2026 Liga MX title.

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Securing the Core: Why Cruz Azul Locked Down García

Cruz Azul has made clear its commitment to long-term roster construction, striking a deal that keeps Amaury García in the blue and white for the foreseeable future. The club officially announced the extension on social media, emphasizing his defensive positioning and build-up utility. “Seguridad para defender. Orden para construir. Amaury García continúa escribiendo su historia con La Máquina,” the club stated, confirming a four-year extension through 2030.

The journey to this multi-year deal required patience. García arrived at La Noria ahead of the Apertura 2024 tournament as a free agent after Pumas opted against renewing his contract following a significant injury. Skeptics questioned the depth addition initially. But the tape and the tactical metrics told a different story to manager Joel Huiqui and the club’s front office.

Stepping Up in the Shadow of the National Team

The true test of García’s tactical maturity arrived during high-stakes fixture blocks. When Javier Aguirre’s national team call-ups stripped the squad of regulars, García was thrust into the starting XI to cover for Erik Lira. Tasked with anchoring the defensive third, he delivered the stability required to manage deep Liguilla runs.

Photo: heraldodemexico.com.mx

His contributions go far beyond emergency cover. Across 43 total appearances spanning Liga MX, Leagues Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, and Campeones Cup, García has proven his tactical adaptability. In the ongoing Apertura 2026 campaign, he has already logged seven appearances and 326 minutes, fitting easily into Huiqui's defensive schemes whenever called upon.

Metric / Detail Club Data Current Contract Expiration June 2030 Previous Club Pumas UNAM (Joined in 2024) Major Honors with Cruz Azul Clausura 2026 Liga MX, 2025 Concachampions, Campeón de Campeones Apertura 2026 Output (Through J10) 7 Appearances, 3 Starts, 326 Minutes

The Road Ahead for La Máquina

With his long-term future secure, García prepares to test his renewed contract status immediately. Cruz Azul faces Toluca on September 26, 2026, at the Estadio Azteca for a crucial Jornada 10 showdown.

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