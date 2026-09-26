The Last of Us Season 3: John Goodman and Game Stars Join Cast

The Last of Us Season 3 Adds John Goodman and Returning Franchise Actors

HBO has announced major casting additions for the third season of “The Last of Us,” welcoming Hollywood veteran John Goodman alongside returning franchise performers Ian Alexander and Laura Bailey. The upcoming episodes, currently slated for a 2027 release, are being developed under the direction of showrunner Craig Mazin.

The Bottom Line New Faces: John Goodman joins the post-apocalyptic drama as an entirely original character named Joey, starring alongside Ian Alexander as part of a duo known as the “Heroes of the Highway.”

John Goodman joins the post-apocalyptic drama as an entirely original character named Joey, starring alongside Ian Alexander as part of a duo known as the “Heroes of the Highway.” Franchise Returns: Voice-acting icon Laura Bailey, who originally portrayed Abby in The Last of Us Part II, returns to the adaptation to play Elizabeth, a leader within the Seraphite cult.

Voice-acting icon Laura Bailey, who originally portrayed Abby in The Last of Us Part II, returns to the adaptation to play Elizabeth, a leader within the Seraphite cult. Timeline and Scope: Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in 2027 and may mark the final chapter of the HBO series, following recent statements from network leadership.

Hollywood Scale Meets Post-Apocalyptic Drama

As production preparations continue for the hit HBO adaptation, the scale of the ensemble continues to grow. John Goodman, widely known for his defining roles in cinematic classics such as The Big Lebowski, enters the universe as Joey. He will share the screen with Ian Alexander, who steps into the role of Paco. According to official character details reported by Variety, Goodman and Alexander form a sympathetic traveling pair identifying as the “Heroes of the Highway.”

For Alexander, this marks a distinct return to the franchise. The actor previously portrayed the young Seraphite Lev in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II. Because Alexander has grown past the age appropriate for that specific character, the role of Lev in the television series will instead be handled by Kyriana Kratter, known for her work in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Honoring the Source Material Through Returning Talent

The upcoming season continues HBO’s pattern of integrating prominent figures from the video game franchise into live-action guest and supporting roles. Laura Bailey, celebrated by gamers globally as the original voice for Abby, joins the cast of Season 3 as Elizabeth, a leader of the Seraphite religious movement.

This creative choice mirrors casting decisions from the first season, which featured original Ellie voice actor Ashley Johnson as Ellie’s mother, Anna, and original Joel actor Troy Baker as James. These incoming performers join a growing roster for the third season that already features Clea DuVall, Patrick Wilson as Abby’s father Jerry, and Jason Ritter.

Production Timeline and Future Outlook

Season Phase Key Additions Estimated Timeline Season 2 Aired previous year Season 3 Pre-Production John Goodman, Ian Alexander, Laura Bailey, Patrick Wilson Announced for 2027 release

Audiences will need to exercise patience before returning to the ruined landscapes depicted on screen. The premiere for Season 3 is officially targeted for 2027. Statements from HBO head Casey Bloys suggest that this third season may very well conclude the narrative journey for the adaptation.