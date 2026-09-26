Ryan Fox Seals Historic Presidents Cup Lead for Internationals

Ryan Fox secured a victory for the International team at the Presidents Cup, sinking the winning putt on the 18th green at Medina Country Club alongside Australian partner Min Woo Lee to defeat American double major winners Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark 1 up.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Turnaround at Medina

The International squad entered action looking to reverse years of historical struggles against the United States. They did precisely that by sweeping the foursomes 5-0. That clean sweep propelled the team to an overall 7-3 tournament lead.

The 7-3 margin marks the largest lead the International team has held since 1998. That was the exact year the side secured its last Presidents Cup victory.

Fox and Lee Silence American Heavyweights

The defining match of the session pitted Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee against double major winners Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark. The American duo put up fierce resistance, but Min Woo Lee’s supreme driving set the tone off the tee throughout the round.

With the match hanging in the balance on the 18th hole, the reigning Open champion Fox stepped up.

The Road to Sunday

Despite the 7-3 advantage, the tournament remains far from decided. Matches will contest four matches of fourballs followed by four matches of foursomes.

The action on day three commences at 12:00 AM NZT. The format shifts on Sunday when all 24 golfers take the course for 12 head-to-head singles matches to crown the champion.

Session / Day Format International Score US Score Day 1 Four-balls 2 3 Day 2 Foursomes 5 0 Overall Standings Cumulative 7 3

The Stakes of the Final Stretch

The Internationals stand on the precipice of ending a title drought stretching back more than 20 years. But American depth remains dangerous in the singles format. The closing 12 matches will test whether Fox, Lee, and their teammates can protect their cushion all the way to the trophy presentation.

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