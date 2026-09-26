Alexander Millington-Cotes crowdsources £55,000 for legal advice on Sir Ranulph Fiennes

Sir Ranulph Fiennes, widely considered the world’s greatest living explorer, has not been seen in public for more than two years. The 82-year-old, who has Parkinson’s disease, is currently the subject of a £55,000 crowdfunding campaign launched by his 31-year-old stepson, Alexander Millington-Cotes, to fund specialist legal advice aimed at locating and safeguarding the explorer.

The Bottom Line The Core Conflict: Alexander Millington-Cotes has launched a crowdfunder seeking £55,000 for legal representation to revoke his estranged mother Louise’s lasting power of attorney over Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

Alexander Millington-Cotes has launched a crowdfunder seeking £55,000 for legal representation to revoke his estranged mother Louise’s lasting power of attorney over Sir Ranulph Fiennes. The Whereabouts: Fiennes, 82, has spent time across multiple care facilities and a hotel under an alias, with family and friends raising alarm over strict isolation protocols.

Fiennes, 82, has spent time across multiple care facilities and a hotel under an alias, with family and friends raising alarm over strict isolation protocols. The Official Stencil: Reports revealed that a watchdog previously concluded living arrangements in a Welsh facility amounted to a deprivation of his liberty due to a lack of adequate legal safeguards.

Unraveling a Two-Year Public Absence

The whereabouts of the expedition leader became a matter of intense public and familial concern after he failed to appear in person at a gala evening organized in his honor at the Royal Geographical Society in Kensington, west London. Instead, Fiennes delivered a brief, pre-recorded message from home stating he was not well enough to attend. That prerecorded dispatch remains the last confirmed public sighting of the man who was the first person to cross Antarctica on foot.

Behind closed doors, however, a complex and contentious web of care arrangements has come to light. According to investigative reports from the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail, Fiennes has spent time in various care facilities across the country under a false name, directed by his second wife, Louise Millington-Cotes, whom he married in 2005. Documentation reviewed by media outlets indicated that a watchdog previously concluded his stay in a Welsh care home amounted to a deprivation of his liberty because adequate legal safeguards had not been ensured by his wife.

Draconian Restrictions and Family Alarm

Concerns over the explorer’s welfare intensified following disclosures about the rigid conditions imposed during his stays. Reports revealed that at a facility in rural Wales, Fiennes was reportedly kept restricted to his room, barred from socializing in communal spaces, and required to wear sunglasses, a hat, and gloves whenever he was taken outside to avoid recognition. Care home operators also raised questions regarding unorthodox medication arrangements and the validity of a 'Do Not Resuscitate' document provided by Louise Millington-Cotes.

Arabella McIntyre-Brown, the sister of Fiennes’ late first wife Ginny, took the extraordinary step of checking into a London care home for a week to gain access to the explorer, later reporting that Fiennes expressed a wish to see his friends. Close friends and relatives have repeatedly voiced distress over his prolonged isolation, pointing out that requests directed to the Office of the Public Guardian to intervene have gone unaddressed.

Key Timeline and Living Arrangement Details Date / Period Event / Location Reported Circumstances Not specified Royal Geographical Society Gala Fiennes misses his own tribute event, delivering a brief pre-recorded video message; last public sighting. Not specified Multiple Care Facilities (Including Wales and London) Fiennes is housed under a pseudonym across multiple facilities, with visitors reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements. Not specified Crowdfunding Launch Stepson Alexander Millington-Cotes initiates a £55,000 fundraiser to secure legal counsel and revoke power of attorney.

The Legal Battle Led by the Stepson

Alexander Millington-Cotes, who shares a strained relationship with his mother Louise and was asked to leave the family home two years ago, has stepped forward to challenge the existing power of attorney arrangements. Speaking to The Times, Millington-Cotes outlined his personal ambition to see the power transferred to someone who will ensure his stepfather’s personal wishes are respected, granting him the freedom to receive visitors and go out for coffee.

The crowdfunder, which quickly gained momentum over the weekend, aims to cover specialist legal advice, court fees, and the costs associated with determining Fiennes’ exact location to share with relevant authorities. Millington-Cotes characterized his stepfather as a man of immense kindness who abided by an excellent moral code, emphasizing that the explorer now requires others to fight for him.

The Road Ahead for the Fiennes Estate

As the legal maneuvering unfolds, the pressure mounts on regulatory bodies like the Office of the Public Guardian to review the care structure governing one of Britain’s most storied national treasures.