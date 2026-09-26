Trump Rejects Iran Proposal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, September 26, 2026, that he rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz in seven days and halt Middle East hostilities, asserting that Tehran is losing ground in the ongoing conflict and facing severe economic pressure.

Diplomatic Deadlock at the White House The diplomatic overture, relayed to Washington via Qatari intermediaries following its presentation at the United Nations General Assembly, offered a rapid de-escalation framework. Tehran proposed halting hostilities across multiple fronts—including Gaza and Lebanon—while simultaneously lifting naval blockades, easing petroleum sanctions, and releasing an estimated $12 billion in frozen assets. Photo: dw.com Speaking to reporters outside the White House ahead of his departure on Marine One, President Trump dismissed the initiative outright. “I reject their proposal,” Trump declared, adding that Iranian leadership wants an immediate deal because their primary revenue engine has stalled. “They want to reach an agreement to open the strait immediately because they are losing ground precipitously.” Here is why that matters: the Strait of Hormuz serves as the maritime jugular vein for global energy markets, historically carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum and liquefied natural gas. Since the conflict began on February 28, 2026, via coordinated United States and Israeli strikes, the chokepoint has transformed from a commercial thoroughfare into Tehran's primary strategic advantage and a crucible of global supply chain volatility.

Anatomy of the Rejected Seven-Day Plan Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined the mechanics of the proposed agreement late Friday, noting that the initiative was developed in coordination with Mojtaba Jamenei, as confirmed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview with CBS News’s Face the Nation. Under the rejected framework, the implementation timeline was structured to span a single week: Instagram Days 1 through 5: Execution of initial Washington-led measures, including the lifting of naval restrictions and unfreezing of financial reserves.

Execution of initial Washington-led measures, including the lifting of naval restrictions and unfreezing of financial reserves. Day 6: Resumption of normal commercial transit and shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Resumption of normal commercial transit and shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. Day 7: Commencement of formal bilateral negotiations regarding Iran’s contested nuclear program. But there is a catch. The proposal bore striking structural similarities to a previous interim framework negotiated in June, which featured a 60-day pause before collapsing amid mutual recriminations of non-compliance. Washington remains deeply skeptical of Tehran’s long-term commitments, with private administration assessments pointing toward potential military actions following the November midterm elections, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal.

Geopolitical Dynamics at a Glance Actor / Entity Core Stance Key Demand or Action United States Rejection of interim terms Maintains naval patrols. Iran Open to conditional talks Seeks $12 billion in unfrozen assets, lifted oil sanctions, and a regional ceasefire. Qatar Diplomatic intermediary Facilitates back-channel communications between Washington and Tehran. Despite the ongoing maritime standoff, the White House maintains that commercial traffic continues to move under heavy oversight. “We have total control of Hormuz, and massive amounts of oil flow through the route every day,” Trump emphasized during his press briefing, noting that 29 commercial vessels traversed the corridor overnight. Photo: elimparcial.com