TNI cancels 81st anniversary parade to deploy troops for disaster recovery

The Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) have officially canceled their planned large-scale military parade for the institution’s 81st anniversary on Oct. 5, choosing instead to redirect service members toward urgent disaster recovery efforts across the archipelago.

Scaling Back the Monas Celebration for Cilangkap Headquarters

What was initially slated to be an elaborate display of military might at the National Monument (Monas) in central Jakarta has been significantly pared down. TNI Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto confirmed that the commemorative events will now take place in a modest setting at TNI headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta.

Plans had originally positioned President Prabowo Subianto as the inspector of the ceremony, overseeing a massive march-past featuring personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force alongside rolling displays of heavy defense equipment. Those grand exhibitions have been shelved. According to Gen. Agus Subiyanto, the anniversary will be commemorated simply because many of the troops slated to participate are actively deployed in disaster-hit areas.

Military personnel continue to work alongside the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and various other government bodies. Their current operational theaters include relief and reconstruction work in several hard-hit regions, most notably Aceh.

Maintaining Community Engagement Amid Operational Shifts

Despite the cancellation of the primary parade and heavy equipment showcase, the broader anniversary calendar has not been entirely dismantled. The military successfully staged a two-day defense equipment exhibition at Monas prior to the pivot, alongside athletic competitions, community outreach activities, and a public fun run. A band festival also proceeded in Jakarta as part of the ongoing festivities.

The streamlined Oct. 5 ceremony at the Cilangkap headquarters will feature restricted public participation, including students from several schools.

Even as resources stretch across disaster zones, structural expansion within the armed forces continues apace. The anniversary period coincides with the planned rollout of five new Regional Military Commands, known as Kodam, expanding the Army’s territorial footprint.

Expanding the Territorial Command Structure Across Indonesia

TNI spokesman Maj. Gen. Muhammad Nas announced the impending creation of five new Kodams, a move that Army Chief Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak subsequently contextualized with specific geographic designations. The new regional commands will be established in Yogyakarta, Flores in East Nusa Tenggara, North Maluku, Central Papua, and the Riau Islands.

The Kodam serves as the backbone of the Army’s territorial command structure, responsible for overseeing localized military units and regional security operations. With these five new additions integrated, the total number of regional commands across Indonesia will reach 26, tightening administrative oversight and regional defense integration.