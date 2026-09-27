FDA Recall: Inventia Healthcare Chlorthalidone Blood Pressure Medication

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified a recall of over 13,000 bottles of chlorthalidone 25 mg tablets, manufactured by Inventia Healthcare Limited, as Class II. Initiated following failed dissolution specifications, the recall affects specific lots that may not release the active pharmaceutical ingredient properly in the body.

Understanding the Class II Chlorthalidone Tablet Recall by Inventia Healthcare

Inventia Healthcare Limited distributed the affected stock, prompting an initial manufacturer action in June followed by an expanded separate recall initiated on September 3. On September 17, federal health regulators formally classified the September action as a Class II recall, mirroring the classification given to the earlier June batches.

A Class II designation indicates that exposure to the affected product may cause temporary or medically reversible health issues.

Failed dissolution testing may reduce medication effectiveness

The Core Issue: The medication failed standard dissolution testing, meaning the tablet may not break down properly to release the correct dose into the bloodstream.

The medication failed standard dissolution testing, meaning the tablet may not break down properly to release the correct dose into the bloodstream. The Health Risk: When a drug fails to dissolve properly, insufficient amounts of the active ingredient may be taken in by your system, potentially rendering the treatment less capable of managing your medical condition.

Pharmacological Mechanism and the Impact of Dissolution Failures

Chlorthalidone functions as a diuretic, commonly referred to as a “water pill.” It makes your kidneys shed excess water and salt.

Through this bodily mechanism, high blood pressure and fluid retention are reduced, which in turn lowers the likelihood of suffering organ damage capable of triggering heart attack, heart disease, heart failure, stroke, kidney damage, or visual impairments stemming from harm to your eyes.

According to regulatory compliance standards, the FDA defines proper dissolution as the active ingredient dissolving from its dosage form so it can be absorbed by the body. When a batch exhibits failed dissolution specifications, the active compound may not be absorbed as intended.

Affected Product Lot Specifications and Distribution Scope

The September expansion involves more than 13,000 bottles. Healthcare consumers and dispensing pharmacies must verify physical label details to determine if their specific prescription is implicated in the safety action.

Summary of Recalled Chlorthalidone Inventory Product Description Strength Package Size Manufacturer Classification Date Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP 25 mg 100 tablets per bottle (Rx only) Inventia Healthcare Limited September 17 (Class II)

Individuals who cannot verify all label parameters—including the exact strength, quantity, and manufacturer designation—should immediately consult their dispensing pharmacist to cross-reference lot numbers.

Consult a healthcare provider before stopping medication

You don't want to make any decisions about stopping this medication without medical guidance.

Anyone feeling ill in any way should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration source