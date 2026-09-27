Peter Gerbes bids $2500 for petrol tank at charity auction

Peter Gerbes, managing director of Napier’s Colourcraft, placed a winning bid of $2,500 at a charity auction in Hawke’s Bay to fill his wife’s Volkswagen Tiguan with petrol. The event, held at Toitoi’s Assembly Ballroom for roughly 130 attendees, raised funds to support the Hastings and Napier Women’s Refuges.

Petrol auction funds support services for family violence victims

Charity Impact: The $2,500 petrol auction directly funds safe accommodation, advocacy, and support services for women, children, and male victims of family violence across Hawke’s Bay. Recurring Generosity: Winning bidder Peter Gerbes also purchased a block of butter last year. Community Execution: Harcourts auctioneer Brayden Coldicutt helped lead the bidding and will personally meet the winner at the pump to cover the petrol.

Charity Auction Generosity Highlights Cost of Living Pressures

The charity auction and gala dinner in Hawke’s Bay has found a way to reflect New Zealand’s cost of living struggles. Alongside traditional fundraising items, auctioneers introduced everyday staples like fuel to engage bidders.

Peter Gerbes stepped forward with the $2,500 winning bid. Gerbes plans to direct the windfall straight into his wife’s Volkswagen Tiguan.

Family VIP Services business manager Julie Hart noted the deliberate blend of humor and serious need. “We love that a block of butter and now a tank of petrol have become such fun moments in the auction,” Hart said regarding the recurring themes.

Direct Support for Hawke’s Bay Refuges

Behind the lighthearted nature of bidding on household fuel costs lies a critical funding mechanism for regional social services. About 130 community members gathered at Toitoi’s Assembly Ballroom to back the event.

Proceeds from the evening flow directly to the Hastings and Napier Women’s Refuges. These organizations utilize the capital to maintain safe accommodation networks, deliver advocacy, and offer ongoing practical assistance for victims of family violence in the area.

“Behind the laughs is an incredible amount of generosity, with people willing to give because they know their money is supporting local families,” Hart stated. “We are so grateful to Peter, and to everyone who bid, donated items, sponsored the event or supported us on the night.”

Logistics at the Pump

Securing the auction win requires a hands-on follow-through. Brayden Coldicutt, an auctioneer from Harcourts who helped lead the evening’s event, will coordinate directly with the winning bidder.

Coldicutt is scheduled to meet Gerbes at the pump to cover the petrol.

Community Resilience Through Local Engagement

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.