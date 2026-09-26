Presidents Cup 2026: Day 3 Foursomes Pairings and Tee Times

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At Medinah Country Club on September 26, 2026, the United States faces a daunting 8 1/2 to 5 1/2 deficit against the International team during Day 3 of the Presidents Cup. Following a morning fourballs session where the U.S. captured 2 1/2 of the four available points, the Americans cut the International team’s advantage as the tournament moved into a double session on Saturday.

The action at Medinah continues with the afternoon foursomes matches. NBC and Peacock are showcasing the live action, with Golf Channel wrapping up the day following the conclusion of play.

Afternoon Foursomes Pairings and Tee Times

All times are listed in ET for the four afternoon matches starting at 2:15 p.m.:

Presidents Cup 2026: Day 3 Foursomes Pairings and Tee Times
Photo: sports.yahoo.com
  • Match 1, 2:15 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (INT)
  • Match 2, 2:29 p.m. ET: Russell Henley/Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Nick Taylor (INT)
  • Match 3, 2:43 p.m. ET: Cameron Young/Chris Gotterup (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Sungjae Im (INT)
  • Match 4, 2:57 p.m. ET: Sam Burns/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) vs. Ryan Fox/Min Woo Lee (INT)

Notable Player Benchings

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is sitting out for the Americans as a notable name missing from the foursomes matches. Also out for the U.S. are 21-year-old rookie Jackson Koivun, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa.

Sitting again for the International side are Nico Echavarria and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, joined on the bench by Ryo Hisatsune and Hideki Matsuyama. Echavarria and Bezuidenhout are the only two players to not compete in either of the Saturday sessions.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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