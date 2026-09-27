Buyout firm Advent eyes Monzo stake amid £10bn Nubank bid talks UK digital bank Monzo is weighing a potential £8bn to £10bn sale in early-stage talks with Brazil’s Nubank. Simultaneously, Monzo’s board is fielding private-equity interest from Advent International for a minority stake, while also considering an independent funding round for European expansion. Nubank Takeover Talks and Valuation Target This prospective pricing range would roughly double the £4.5bn valuation Monzo secured in October 2024, when Singapore’s GIC and StepStone Group bought into an employee and secondary share sale. Back in December 2021, a Tencent-led funding round valued the digital bank at about $4.5bn. Nubank possesses the financial muscle to pursue a transaction of this magnitude. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NU, the Brazil-based buyer carries a market capitalisation of about $65.5bn. Monzo in talks with Nubank over potential £10bn sale

Advent International Minority Stake Interest

While acquisition discussions with Nubank unfold, Advent International and other buyout firms have separately held initial talks regarding a sizeable minority stake in Monzo. Advent previously owned payments group Worldpay before its listing on the London Stock Exchange, and more recently explored a $53bn bid for PayPal. Bankers consulted by Sky News indicate that a minority-stake transaction with a private-equity firm would only move forward if the Nubank talks stall, positioning Nubank as the more advanced option while Advent’s interest runs on a parallel, contingent track.