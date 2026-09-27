Buyout firm Advent eyes Monzo stake amid £10bn Nubank bid talks

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UK digital bank Monzo is weighing a potential £8bn to £10bn sale in early-stage talks with Brazil’s Nubank. Simultaneously, Monzo’s board is fielding private-equity interest from Advent International for a minority stake, while also considering an independent funding round for European expansion.

Nubank Takeover Talks and Valuation Target

This prospective pricing range would roughly double the £4.5bn valuation Monzo secured in October 2024, when Singapore’s GIC and StepStone Group bought into an employee and secondary share sale. Back in December 2021, a Tencent-led funding round valued the digital bank at about $4.5bn.

Nubank possesses the financial muscle to pursue a transaction of this magnitude. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NU, the Brazil-based buyer carries a market capitalisation of about $65.5bn.

Monzo in talks with Nubank over potential £10bn sale

Advent International Minority Stake Interest

While acquisition discussions with Nubank unfold, Advent International and other buyout firms have separately held initial talks regarding a sizeable minority stake in Monzo. Advent previously owned payments group Worldpay before its listing on the London Stock Exchange, and more recently explored a $53bn bid for PayPal. Bankers consulted by Sky News indicate that a minority-stake transaction with a private-equity firm would only move forward if the Nubank talks stall, positioning Nubank as the more advanced option while Advent’s interest runs on a parallel, contingent track.

Financial Performance and Expansion Plans

Monzo’s parallel discussions coincide with substantial commercial growth. The UK digital lender now serves more than 16 million customers. Reuters, referencing Monzo’s annual report, reported statutory pretax profit at £87.3m for the year ending 31 March 2026—up from £60.5m the previous year—on revenue of £1.7bn.

Nubank Expands to US Market: David Velez Leads Global Digital Banking Push

Alongside a trade sale or private-equity backing, Monzo’s board is also weighing a third route: a fresh funding round anticipated to value the bank above £8bn. Proceeds from such a round would be earmarked for expansion into mainland Europe. Monzo, Nubank, and Advent all declined to comment on the reports.

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Daniel Foster - Senior Editor, Economy

Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

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