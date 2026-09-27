Jason Theodore Arrested on Sexual Offense Charges Involving Minors

A Pennsylvania physical education teacher and local athletic coach has been arrested and jailed on multiple felony charges involving sexual offenses against underage victims, according to prosecutors. Jason Theodore, 54, of Upper Gwynedd, was taken into custody on Friday and denied bail during his Saturday arraignment.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced that Theodore faces charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, and unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators revealed that three victims have come forward alleging sexual abuse occurring between 2019 and 2023, though authorities have expressed concern that additional victims may exist.

Before being taken into custody, Theodore served as a phys-ed instructor at Montgomery Elementary School and instructed the wrestling team at Pennbrook Middle School. Both educational facilities belong to the North Penn School District. Prosecutors noted that Theodore also maintained involvement as a local hockey coach and worked with the IRONKnights Elementary Triathlon.

The criminal investigation commenced after a young adult reported enduring years of sexual abuse that started when the individual was approximately 13 years old. According to the District Attorney’s office, the victim initially met a man online before later discovering his identity was Theodore. Subsequent police inquiries uncovered two additional victims, including a former student who reported that Theodore initiated online contact after the student had left his class.

District Response and Resource Availability

North Penn School District officials stated they placed Theodore on administrative leave on September 9 after law enforcement notified administrators of the active inquiry. School district representatives confirmed there is no evidence indicating any of the alleged incidents occurred on school property.

In response to the community impact, the district deployed counselors to Montgomery Elementary School, Pennbrook Middle School, and North Penn High School to provide support for students and staff.

Superintendent Todd Bauer addressed families and employees in a formal letter regarding the unfolding situation. "I understand that this news is difficult to hear. I am also struggling to process the information. Bauer noted in his letter that the suspect’s participation in athletic coaching and the IRONKnights Elementary Triathlon means his connections to North Penn households span the entire district," Bauer wrote.

Legal Proceedings and Investigative Contacts

Following his Saturday arraignment where bail was denied, Theodore remains incarcerated ahead of his scheduled preliminary hearing on October 1.

Law enforcement authorities have urged anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim of Theodore to contact Montgomery County Detective Dana Ganard at 610-278-3368.