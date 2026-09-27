Euro and Dollar Exchange Rates in Algeria: Square Port-Saïd vs Official Bank Rates

The Algerian dinar continues its narrow trading band on the parallel market as of late September 2026, with the euro holding stable just under 280 dinars while the U.S. dollar undergoes a slight downward correction following prior weekly gains, according to recent exchange figures from the Port-Saïd square in Algiers.

Parallel market stability and official bank currency rates Parallel Market Stability: The euro trades at 277 dinars on the informal market, maintaining a prolonged stability phase below the 280 dinar ceiling established throughout 2026.

The euro trades at 277 dinars on the informal market, maintaining a prolonged stability phase below the 280 dinar ceiling established throughout 2026. Dollar Correction: The U.S. dollar dropped to 239 dinars on September 27, retreating from a 239.50 dinar rate recorded mid-week due to shifts in international currency valuations.

The U.S. dollar dropped to 239 dinars on September 27, retreating from a 239.50 dinar rate recorded mid-week due to shifts in international currency valuations. Official Bank Quotes: Bank of Algeria official rates position the euro at 152.22 dinars and the dollar at 133.66 dinars as of the close of Q3.

Parallel Market Dynamics at Port-Saïd Square

Currency trading at the Port-Saïd square in Algiers reflects a continuation of steady pricing patterns for the single European currency. On Sunday, September 27, 2026, foreign exchange dealers priced the euro at 277 dinars. This represents a marginal increase of half a dinar compared to Wednesday, September 23, when the rate stood at 276.50 dinars.

The euro has spent all of 2026 consolidating below the 280-dinar threshold, following a volatile 2025 financial calendar. But the parallel market tells a distinct story regarding the U.S. dollar, which experiences frequent intraday and weekly adjustments driven by external liquidity flows.

U.S. Dollar Retracement After Weekly Surge

The U.S. dollar faced a reversal on Sunday after climbing three full dinars during the previous week. Informal market vendors offered the greenback at 239 dinars, down from 239.50 dinars on Wednesday.

Despite this minor pullback, the American currency remains positioned just one dinar away from breaching the psychological 240-dinar ceiling. Market participants note that the recent upward momentum in the parallel rate directly stems from strengthening dollar valuations across international monetary exchanges rather than localized retail demand shifts.

Official Bank of Algeria Exchange Rates

Currency Official Rate (Sept 27, 2026) Previous Rate (Sept 23, 2026) Euro (EUR/DZD) 152.22 DZD 152.71 DZD U.S. Dollar (USD/DZD) 133.66 DZD 133.65 DZD

In the formal banking sector, official exchange rates published by the Bank of Algeria demonstrate minimal movement. The daily exchange table for Sunday, September 27, lists the euro at 152.22 dinars, easing downward from 152.71 dinars recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the official valuation for the U.S. dollar remains essentially flat. The central bank pegged the dollar at 133.66 dinars at the close of the period, shifting a negligible one-hundredth of a dinar from the 133.65 DZD rate registered at the end of the prior week.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.