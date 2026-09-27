Justin Baldoni Crisis PR Pro Linked to Secret Smear Websites in Lawsuit

Melissa Nathan, the crisis management public relations professional hired by actor-director Justin Baldoni amid his legal dispute with actor Blake Lively, faces intense scrutiny following a New York Supreme Court filing that alleges she played a central role in operating a network of anonymous smear websites.

The Central Allegations and Court Filings

The controversy stems from an initial complaint filed in December 2024 by Stephanie Jones, Baldoni’s former publicist. Jones accused Baldoni’s crisis PR team of executing a coordinated effort to undermine her and deflect blame for what she characterized as a retaliatory smear campaign targeting Blake Lively. New documents filed last week brought a key question to the forefront of the case: Who created the anonymous websites that surfaced in May 2024, accusing Jones of “holding clients hostage” and leaking secrets?

While Melissa Nathan did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Times, she stated in a deposition that she was not the mastermind behind the now-defunct stephaniejonesleaks.com. However, the recent court filing asserts that Nathan repeatedly testified falsely regarding the websites. Jones reportedly received documents from Katherine Case, a former employee of Jones’ PR firm Jonesworks who later joined Nathan’s firm, the Agency Group.

According to the filing, those internal documents indicate that Nathan was directly involved in utilizing untraceable websites to damage the reputations of competitors and individuals adverse to her clients, naming Stephanie Jones and Jonesworks among the affected parties.

Text Messages, Zelle Transfers, and Whistleblower Narratives

Court documents include alleged text message exchanges between Nathan and Case in which Nathan purportedly offered “three or four grand” to refine the website copy targeting Jones. The objective, according to the filings, was to make the text “a lot more meaty” and sufficient to prompt media inquiries.

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The filings further allege that Nathan instructed Case to frame the narrative around a purported whistleblower perspective. Case’s notes from a subsequent phone call reportedly read: “Copy for the website along the lines of — I can’t sit and watch this woman continue to do this, this is what she does … it’s now a time where I can speak my truth about what I saw there.” Additionally, the legal complaint claims that Zelle transaction records show a subsequent payment of $4,000 sent to Case from “Melissa E. Nathan.”

Broader Implications and Alleged Pitches to Rebel Wilson

The court documents suggest that anonymous smear websites were not isolated incidents, but rather a recurring tactic within Nathan’s crisis management operations. Three months after the Jones website went live, Nathan allegedly approached “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson, who was embroiled in a dispute with producer Amanda Ghost regarding Wilson’s 2024 directorial debut, “The Deb.”

Photo: yahoo.com

The filing alleges that Nathan quoted Wilson $110,000 for an untraceable site featuring a satellite, ghost server, ghost hosting, full build, maintaining, and a three-month algorithmic push across all platforms. The following day, Nathan allegedly texted Case to state that Wilson wanted one of the sites.

As the legal proceedings in the New York Supreme Court continue to unfold, the newly revealed correspondence and financial records promise to keep the spotlight fixed on the controversial intersection of high-stakes crisis public relations and anonymous digital campaigns. What are your thoughts on how modern crisis management operates behind the scenes? Let’s discuss in the comments below.