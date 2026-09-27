De’Von Achane limps off field with knee injury against Kansas City

Miami running back De’Von Achane limped off the field in the first quarter against Kansas City on Sunday with a knee injury and headed to the locker room for evaluation. The Pro Bowl selection’s return was initially listed as questionable, leaving the Dolphins’ offense without perhaps its most important offensive player.

Miami running backs face heavy volume against Kansas City Backfield Vacancy: With Achane sidelined, the remaining Miami running back room—which entered the game with just 16 carries for 66 yards on the season—must absorb heavy volume against a tough Kansas City defense.

The Anatomy of the Play and Early Game Disruption

The sequence unfolded during the first quarter in Miami Gardens, Florida. Achane sustained the injury during an 11-yard run to the left side, a play typical of his explosive utility in the Dolphins’ offensive design.

Achane carried the ball or served as the intended receiver on four of Miami’s first five offensive plays. After the tackle, he rose quickly but stood motionless, flanked by concerned teammates, before walking under his own power toward the sideline and the medical tent.

Heavy Reliance on a Pro Bowl Workhorse

The statistical profile underlining Achane’s importance to Miami is stark. Entering Sunday’s fixture, he had logged 31 carries for 110 yards, while the rest of the roster combined for just 16 carries and 66 yards.

De’Von Achane Statistical Comparison Metric 2025 Season 2026 Season (Entering Sunday) Rushing Yards 1,350 110 Carries 238 31 Yards Per Carry 5.7 – Total Touchdowns 12 (8 rush, 4 rec) – Receiving Yards 488 –

That production built on a stellar 2025 campaign where Achane rushed for a career-high 1,350 yards on 238 carries, leading the NFL with a 5.7 yards per carry average. His dual-threat capability also yielded 488 receiving yards, locking down his first Pro Bowl selection.

Immediate Outlook for the Miami Offense

With Achane evaluated in the locker room and no immediate word on the severity of the knee issue from the medical staff, the team faces an uphill tactical battle.

Photo: dailyunion.com

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