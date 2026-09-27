GAA Weekend Roundup: Championship Shocks and Semi-Final Drama Across Ireland

Éire Óg’s reign as Clare hurling champions ended following a 1-24 to 2-14 semi-final defeat to Inagh-Kilnamona. Meanwhile, Mayo manager Andy Moran stepped out of the dugout to rescue Ballaghaderreen’s Mayo SFC status, and Kilcoo suffered a rare knockout defeat in the Down championship against Burren.

Clare Hurling Championship: Inagh-Kilnamona Dethrone Éire Óg

The defensive solidity that carried Éire Óg to past domestic glory evaporated on Sunday as Inagh-Kilnamona engineered a comprehensive 1-24 to 2-14 victory in the Clare hurling semi-final. Inagh-Kilnamona established a commanding 0-14 to 0-07 half-time lead by using the elements to their advantage. Though Marco Cleary netted midway through the second half to drag the Ennis holders back within six points, Fred Hegarty answered instantly at the other end to restore the buffer. David Reidy struck a late consolation goal, but the champions were thoroughly outmatched.

Kilmaley now await in the final after registering a 0-25 to 1-11 win over Scariff on Saturday. That result secures a landmark first county final appearance for Kilmaley in 22 years, setting up an intriguing tactical battle for the silverware.

Down SFC: Burren Dethrone Kilcoo

For only the second time since 2012, Kilcoo crashed out of a knockout match in the Down Senior Football Championship. Perennial rivals Burren orchestrated a thrilling 4-16 to 1-20 victory, echoing their historic 2012 decider triumph. St Mary’s burst out of the blocks as Ódhran Murdock converted two penalties inside the opening quarter. Vinny Corey’s Kilcoo side engineered a gritty tactical recovery, utilizing an Anthony Morgan goal to snatch a narrow one-point interval lead.

The see-saw battle continued after the restart. Niall Toner levelled terms for Burren before Liam Kerr took control of the half-forward channels. At the death, Ryan Treanor—son of John ‘Shorty’ Treanor—slotted the game-sealing fourth goal. A fierce derby final against Clonduff now looms after the Hilltown outfit overcame Carryduff 2-14 to 1-13.

The Managerial Rescue Act in Mayo

In one of the most remarkable sideline-to-pitch transitions of the season, Mayo manager Andy Moran subbed himself onto the pitch to preserve Ballaghaderreen’s senior status. Locked in a tense relegation final against Balla at 0-08 apiece with fifteen minutes remaining, the 42-year-old injected vital veteran composure into the attack. A late goal proved decisive, dragging Ballaghaderreen across the line in a 1-13 to 0-14 survival battle.

Kilkenny & Offaly Championship Updates

Tullaroan overcame 2024 All-Ireland finalists O’Loughlin Gaels in a pulsating Kilkenny SHC quarter-final, spearheaded by standout performances from Padraig Walsh and Shane Walsh. Mossy Keoghan’s ninth-minute goal set the tone, and Ciallin Brennan sealed the result in injury time. Meanwhile, Ballyhale Shamrocks advanced past Glenmore 1-20 to 0-18.

Over in Offaly, Tullamore sustained their four-in-a-row ambitions by sweeping aside Rhode 2-13 to 1-06. Goals from Luke Plunkett and Niall Furlong anchored the champions’ performance, booking a final date with Ferbane. Ferbane had earlier overturned a half-time deficit against Shamrocks, storming back via rapid goals from Cian Johnson and Jack Maher to win 2-19 to 3-11.

Selected Provincial Championship Results & Fixtures Competition Winning Side Score Losing Side / Next Opponent Clare SHC Semi-Final Inagh-Kilnamona 1-24 – 2-14 Éire Óg (Dethroned) Down SFC Semi-Final Burren 4-16 – 1-20 Kilcoo Mayo SFC Relegation Ballaghaderreen 1-13 – 0-14 Balla Kilkenny SHC Quarter-Final Tullaroan [Score not provided] O’Loughlin Gaels Galway SFC Quarter-Final Salthill Knocknacarra 3-21 – 1-14 Oughterrard

Galway Heavyweights Advance

Rob Finnerty delivered an attacking masterclass in Galway, netting a hat-trick as Salthill Knocknacarra routed Oughterrard 3-21 to 1-14. The star-studded Salthill outfit now advance to a heavyweight semi-final clash against Corofin, who squeezed past Monivea-Abbey 0-15 to 1-06. Defending champions Maigh Cuilinn also laid down an ominous marker, dismantling Mountbellew-Moylough 3-25 to 0-13, while Damien Comer’s decisive goal pushed Annaghdown past Claregalway 1-20 to 2-16.

GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship – Semi-Finals Bitesize Highlights

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