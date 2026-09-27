Verstappen finishes second to Russell in Baku after eighth-grid charge

Max Verstappen finished a hair behind George Russell on the streets of Baku after charging from eighth on the grid to second place. Despite extracting maximum performance from a late switch to soft compound tires, the Red Bull driver failed to secure a 2026 Grand Prix victory.

The Grid Penalty and Recovery on Medium Compounds

Verstappen’s weekend on the Baku asphalt began on the back foot following struggles in qualifying that relegated him to the eighth grid slot for the 51-lap Saturday encounter. When the lights went out, the four-time world champion immediately had to manage a difficult opening stint on the medium compound tires. The rubber failed to provide the mechanical grip required to match competitors running on softer options during the early laps.

“The medium tire simply wasn’t very good, it didn’t provide the kind of grip that I think the soft tires had. In that stint, I was just trying to survive and trying to keep up with the drivers on soft tyres,” Verstappen explained regarding his early defensive driving phase.

Capitalizing on the Safety Car Window

The tactical picture shifted dramatically when neutralizations bunched up the field. Verstappen expertly handled the restarts, seizing an opportunity at the first of two safety car re-launches to pass Oscar Piastri’s McLaren and claim second place. That maneuver set the stage for a late-race assault on George Russell, who held the lead.

The subsequent pit stops for soft tires unlocked a massive performance delta for the Red Bull charger. “As soon as the softs went on, the car felt a lot better, miles faster. I think that was also shown when George and I were both on softs, we pulled away significantly from everyone else,” Verstappen noted.

The Drag to the Chequered Flag

In the closing laps, Verstappen lived in the slipstream of Russell’s Mercedes, repeatedly probing the one-second DRS window along the long Baku straightaway. A timely yellow flag at Turn 15—sparked by Valtteri Bottas’s incident—reduced Russell’s acceleration out of the corner due to turbo lag.

Metric / Event Detail Data Point Starting Grid Position 8th Final Race Position 2nd Gap to Winner (George Russell) 0.1 seconds Key Overtake Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Even with the wall-grazing risks he took through Turn 16, Verstappen crossed the line a razor-thin margin behind the Mercedes. “I threw everything I had at it,” Verstappen concluded after falling just short of securing his first win of the 2026 campaign.

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