SpaceX’s Starship to Attempt 10-Hour Spaceflight: Watch Live

SpaceX is preparing to launch its massive Starship megarocket on its 14th test flight from South Texas, aiming for its first complete Earth orbit and a deployment of 26 Starlink V3 internet satellites during a nearly 10-hour mission.

After 13 suborbital missions that tested flight mechanics without attempting a full circuit of the planet, the aerospace company is gearing up for a historic milestone on Monday, September 28. The 75-minute launch window opens at 7:15 a.m. CT from SpaceX’s private Starbase facility in South Texas, pending regulatory approval.

The 10-Hour Orbital Trajectory and Starlink V3 Payload

While previous test flights have flown straight up and down on suborbital paths that ended in the Indian Ocean within an hour or so, Flight 14 introduces an entirely different flight profile. To stay in space rather than falling back to Earth like a tossed ball, the spacecraft must instead fly sideways at 17,500 mph. At that staggering speed, the vehicle continuously falls toward the ground while Earth’s surface curves away at the exact same rate.

Photo: Mashable

The mission will send the 171-foot-tall upper-stage Ship into an initial orbit approximately 275 km above Earth. The spacecraft will circle our planet six times over the course of a nearly 10-hour flight before executing a deorbit burn and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean west of Chile. Don Platt, director of the Spaceport Education Center at Florida Tech, described the undertaking as a checkout mission to gather critical performance data.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

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Tucked inside the payload bay will be 26 Starlink Version 3 internet satellites, marking the first time operational next-generation hardware is deployed into the constellation. Each V3 satellite is rated for 1 terabyte per second of download transmission and weighs nearly two tons—roughly three times the size of a V2 mini satellite. According to financial disclosures, CFO Bret Johnsen calls the upcoming flight Starship’s first commercial, non-demonstration mission.

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Hardware Modifications and Heat Shield Stress Tests

Engineers have incorporated several upgrades based on data harvested from Flight 13. The Super Heavy booster features hardware modifications to improve engine filtering and software changes designed to enhance relight reliability after ice clogging affected the center engines during the previous flight’s terminal boostback burn. On Flight 14, the booster will target an offshore splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico about seven minutes after liftoff.

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Meanwhile, the upper stage will face extreme thermal environments during its return.

Next Steps for Reusability and Deep Space Exploration

Achieving a stable orbit and a controlled reentry represents a major stepping stone toward SpaceX’s ultimate goal of full and rapid reusability. While Super Heavy boosters have been successfully caught by launch tower arms on previous occasions, the company has not yet attempted a chopstick catch with the Ship upper stage. Future operational flights will require catching both stages at the pad, alongside critical off-Earth propellant transfer milestones necessary for deep-space missions.