HP Omen Transcend 14 Discounted by $1,000 at Best Buy

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is currently available at Best Buy for $1,999.99—a substantial $1,000 markdown from its usual $2,999.99 price tag. This compact 14-inch gaming laptop pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with an Nvidia RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, and a 3K OLED display.

Hardware Specifications and Component Architecture

As component pricing climbs across the industry due to ongoing memory supply constraints, high-tier hardware configurations usually command extreme premiums.

Under the hood, the machine runs on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285H processor. That silicon is paired directly with 32GB of fast LPDDR5x memory, ensuring sufficient headroom for heavy multi-threaded workloads and dense application caching. Graphics duties are handled by an Nvidia RTX 5070 Laptop GPU outfitted with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a notable inclusion that brings cutting-edge video memory architecture to a 14-inch form factor. For persistent storage, the unit integrates a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid-state drive, running out of the box on Windows 11 Home.

Display Engineering and Physical Footprint

Visual fidelity is anchored by a 14-inch 3K OLED panel operating at a native resolution of 2880 x 1800. The screen delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate with a 48–120Hz variable refresh rate range to prevent screen tearing during intense frame pacing fluctuations. Color accuracy matches the hardware’s creative ambitions, covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut while pushing up to 500 nits of peak HDR brightness.

Yet, the Transcend 14 manages to keep its physical footprint slim. The chassis measures approximately 0.7 inches thick and tips the scales at roughly 3.6 pounds. Connectivity is similarly extensive for a machine of this scale, featuring Thunderbolt 4, USB-C with DisplayPort and power delivery support, HDMI 2.1, and a standard USB-A port. User input is managed via a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, while power delivery relies on a 71 Wh battery rated by the manufacturer to last up to 14 hours under optimal conditions.

The 30-Second Verdict on the Best Buy Promotion

However, hardware deals of this magnitude rarely persist indefinitely, and prospective buyers will need to act quickly before the promotional window closes at Best Buy.