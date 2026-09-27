Tony Khan Responds to WWE Surprise Over AEW All Out Sell Out

AEW Chief Executive Officer Tony Khan addressed recent Fightful Select reports claiming WWE officials were surprised by All Elite Wrestling selling out the All Out 2026 pay-per-view in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Speaking at the post-show media scrum on September 27, 2026, Khan dismissed the notion of underestimating his promotion’s sustained box office drawing power.

AEW ticket sales and promotional valuation Live Gate Momentum: Selling out the NOW Arena with 9,456 distributed tickets reinforces AEW’s reliable floor for major domestic pay-per-view markets despite competing directly with a local WWE-affiliated card.

Selling out the NOW Arena with 9,456 distributed tickets reinforces AEW’s reliable floor for major domestic pay-per-view markets despite competing directly with a local WWE-affiliated card. Promotional Valuation: Reinforces the reigning Sports Illustrated pro wrestling promotion of the year status against aggressive market-share counter-programming.

The Anatomy of a Chicago Arena Showdown

Pro wrestling fans in the Chicago metropolitan area faced a rare scheduling overlap as AEW All Out occupied the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates while a WWE and AAA collaborative event, Worlds Collide, ran simultaneously at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Reports from Fightful Select indicated that WWE sources internal to the promotion did not anticipate AEW’s ability to command a full house given the direct market competition. But the ticket metrics told a precise story, with Wrestletix confirming that All Out cleared 9,456 tickets for a legitimate sell-out crowd.

By contrast, the Allstate Arena setup for Worlds Collide distributed 13,583 tickets with 657 remaining available at the opening bell, ahead of its scheduled Wednesday broadcast on YouTube. Facing those concurrent regional numbers, Khan expressed direct bewilderment at any corporate skepticism regarding his company’s drawing capability.

Tony Khan Defends AEW’s 2026 Trajectory

Addressing the press corps immediately following the event, Khan made it clear that corporate surprise over a sold-out pay-per-view ignores the promotion’s consistent commercial footprint. “I was kind of surprised they would say that because we’ve done very, very well,” Khan stated during the All Out post-show media scrum. “AEW’s having an incredible year. We were Sports Illustrated’s pro wrestling promotion of the year. Why would they be surprised that we would sell out? We’ve sold this arena out many times, and AEW is having a fantastic year.”

“I think anybody underestimating AEW would be making a mistake,” Khan added. “AEW continues to defy the odds and succeed. If AEW has ever been on the mat, every single time we’ve gotten up and fought.”

Chicago Pay-Per-View Ticket Metrics Comparison (Sept 2026) Event Venue Location Tickets Distributed / Status AEW All Out NOW Arena Hoffman Estates, IL 9,456 (Legitimate Sell Out) WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL 13,583 (657 remaining at bell)

In-Ring Execution Backs Up the Front Office

The broadcast opened with a pre-show singles match featuring Jack Perry locking horns with Katsuyori Shibata, quickly followed by the surprise return of former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. In the main event closing the pay-per-view, Will Ospreay successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.

Photo: wrestleview.com

Reflecting on the totality of the weekend, Khan emphasized the high quality of the production. “We’re having a great year in 2026, and we had a great 2025,” Khan said.

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