Paul Magnier wins Stage 5 of CRO Race 2026; Tobias Svarre retains lead

French sprinter Paul Magnier of Soudal-Quick Step won the fifth stage of the 2026 CRO Race on September 26, 2026, completing a 164.5-kilometre route from Karlovac to Sveta Nedelja. Meanwhile, Danish leader Tobias Svarre of Uno-X Mobility retained the overall general classification jersey heading into the final stage.

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The Sprint Showdown in Sveta Nedelja

Paul Magnier delivered a tactical finish to capture the fifth stage of the 2026 CRO Race. Navigating 164.5 kilometres from Karlovac, the 22-year-old French talent relied on a lead-out from teammate Dries Van Gestel before launching his sprint. Magnier crossed the line ahead of Portugal’s Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Germany’s Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek), who finished second and third respectively in a mass gallop timed at an average speed of 43.2 kilometres per hour, as reported by EsCiclismo.com.

Photo: esciclismo.com

The victory marks Magnier’s eleventh triumph of the season and his fifth stage win in the Croatian tour, following four victories during the 2025 edition. The day’s route featured a challenging approach involving a late ascent on the slopes of Plešivica before flattening out toward the finish line.

Breakaway Control and the Plešivica Ascent

Earlier in the day, a six-rider breakaway animated the route. José Félix Parra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)—returning to competition following an injury sustained at the Tour de France—joined Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber), Edoardo Zamperini (Cofidis), Filippo D’Aiuto (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort), and Samuel Boardman (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling) to build an advantage of 1:36.

Photo: ciclismoaldia.es

Soudal-Quick Step, alongside Uno-X Mobility, Lidl-Trek, and UAE Team Emirates-XRG, marshaled the peloton’s chase. The escapees were steadily reeled in, with the final remnants neutralized roughly 23 kilometres from the finish line as the race hit the slopes of Plešivica. The climb triggered aggressive moves among the general classification contenders.

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) accelerated on the climb to challenge race leader Tobias Svarre. Svarre responded swiftly, neutralising the threat alongside Daniel Felipe Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe). Tiberi secured points at the summit to mathematically lock up the mountains classification, holding 30 points—nine clear of Lennard Kämna.

General Classification Standings After Stage 5

Tobias Svarre successfully defended his yellow jersey against subsequent attacks, notably from Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the closing kilometres. Svarre enters the final day with a four-second margin over Tiberi.

Top 5 General Classification Standings Ahead of the Final Stage Position Rider Team Time / Gap 1 Tobias Svarre Uno-X Mobility 18:22:53 2 Antonio Tiberi Bahrain-Victorious +0:04 3 Tim Wellens UAE Team Emirates-XRG +0:08 4 Sam Maisonobe Cofidis +0:19 11 Daniel Felipe Martínez Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe +1:01

Daniel Felipe Martínez finished safely within the main bunch in 26th position on the stage, maintaining his 11th spot in the overall standings, 1 minute and 1 second behind Svarre. The CRO Race concludes on Sunday with a 159.5-kilometre flat stage running from Samobor to Zagreb, where the successor to Brandon McNulty, winner of the last two editions, will be decided.

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