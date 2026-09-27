Oregon QB Dante Moore Expected to Return After Concussion vs USC

Oregon Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore suffered a concussion during a 41-27 victory against USC on September 26, 2026, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Sidelined after a second-quarter hit that drew a targeting penalty, Moore is expected to return later this season, leaving former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola to direct the offense.

Fantasy & Market Impact Depth Chart Reshuffle: Dylan Raiola steps in as QB1 during a crucial stretch, maintaining passing-game value for Oregon playmakers.

Dylan Raiola steps in as QB1 during a crucial stretch, maintaining passing-game value for Oregon playmakers.

Future Draft Stock: Moore’s long-term NFL draft projection as a projected first-round pick remains stable provided he clears the concussion protocol without setbacks.

Moore’s long-term NFL draft projection as a projected first-round pick remains stable provided he clears the concussion protocol without setbacks.

Futures Betting: Oregon’s upcoming Big Ten schedule features heavy matchups against undefeated UCLA and Nebraska, testing the team’s playoff odds without their initial signal-caller.

The Incident and On-Field Fallout at the Coliseum

The sequence unfolded with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Dante Moore scrambled on a play and slid to protect himself before taking a late hit to the head from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II. The impact drove Moore’s head hard into the turf, drawing an immediate flag for targeting and leading to Stephens’ ejection.

Players from both teams engaged in a near-brawl following the play, resulting in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Medical staff attended to Moore on the field for an extended period. The NBC broadcast noted that Moore displayed the fencing response after the blow before being placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to Los Angeles General Hospital for evaluation, with television reports indicating he retained movement in his hands, fingers, and feet.

USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the play and the subsequent sideline presence of Stephens after the game. Never want to see that with any opponent, no matter how competitive the game is, Riley said. When questioned about why Stephens remained on the sideline following his ejection, Riley responded, Because he’s on our football team.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning strongly condemned the sequence while urging his roster to maintain composure. It’s a disgusting play, Lanning said. We don’t want to see it happen. It’s disappointing that it happened. I’m praying that our player’s healthy, and I’m praying that their player can learn from that situation.

Medical Assessment and Recovery Timeline

Updates following the game brought positive news regarding the severity of the trauma. Sources reported to CBS Sports that Moore avoided further injury beyond the concussion and will follow the standard protocol with an expectation to return later in the 2026 season.

Photo: heavy.com

Sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse analyzed video of the play on social media, describing the mechanism as a classic “coup and contrecoup” sequence caused by the helmet-to-helmet contact and the subsequent impact with the turf. Morse indicated that while the indicators pointed strongly to a concussion and potential neck sprain, Moore’s ability to move his extremities immediately after the hit offered reassuring signs regarding his spinal cord.

Before his exit, Moore completed 8 of 10 passes for 77 yards. Through Oregon’s 3-1 start to the campaign, the signal-caller amassed 926 passing yards and nine touchdowns with a 69.7% completion rate, building on a standout 2025 season where he led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Dante Moore vs. Dylan Raiola: Season Profiles Quarterback Team 2025 Key Stats Current Status Dante Moore Oregon 3,565 passing yards, 30 TDs, 10 INTs Concussion protocol, expected to return Dylan Raiola Oregon / Nebraska 2,000 passing yards, 18 TDs (2025) Stepping in as interim QB1

Shifting the Offense to Dylan Raiola

With Moore sidelined, former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola stepped into the lineup against USC and orchestrated six scoring drives across seven attempts to secure the 41-27 win. Raiola transferred to Oregon during the offseason after starting 22 games across two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

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Oregon now enters a bye week before facing undefeated UCLA and a subsequent matchup against Nebraska. Should Raiola start against the Cornhuskers, it will mark an immediate reunion with his former program. The Ducks' coaching staff will lean heavily on Raiola's experience running a major-conference offense as they play the central portion of their Big Ten schedule without their anchor under center.

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