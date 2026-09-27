Presidential Statement on National Hunting and Fishing Day

On National Hunting and Fishing Day, the White House released a presidential message honoring generations of American sportsmen and conservationists. Commemorating nearly 250 years of heritage, the proclamation highlights historic public land access milestones, executive orders boosting outdoor recreation, and the enduring economic backbone provided by the nation’s hunters and anglers.

Two and a Half Centuries of Conservation Heritage

For more than 250 years, American hunters and anglers have operated as frontline stewards of the natural world. From the plains of Texas and the mountains of Montana to the remote wilderness of Alaska, these sportsmen have sustained one of the oldest traditions in the national story. The cultural footprint of hunting and fishing extends far beyond recreation; it forms the bedrock of modern wildlife management and habitat protection.

This enduring lifestyle has shaped the character of rural communities while fueling a thriving outdoor economy. Every license, tag, and piece of gear purchased by outdoorsmen contributes billions of dollars directly into wild spaces.

Milestones in Public Land Access and Legislation

Recent executive actions and landmark legislative achievements have fundamentally altered public land management. During his first term, the President signed the Great American Outdoors Act, widely recognized as the single largest investment in national parks and public lands in history and the most significant conservation achievement since the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt.

That sweeping legislation was complemented by the designation of 1.3 million new acres of wilderness, the addition of 1,645 miles of new trails to the National Recreational Trails System, and the opening of more than 2.3 million acres to American sportsmen. Administration officials emphasize that more endangered and threatened species were recovered in a single term than under any prior administration.

Building on those foundational achievements, recent months have seen fresh administrative pushes. An Executive Order was signed to reinvigorate the hunting heritage by opening federal lands previously restricted by federal overreach and expanding Sunday hunting nationwide. The establishment of the Make America Beautiful Again Commission aims to prioritize recreational access, active forest management, and pristine air and water standards.

Key Milestones in American Conservation and Public Land Access Legislation or Initiative Core Impact / Scope Great American Outdoors Act Single largest investment in national parks and public lands in history since Theodore Roosevelt. Wilderness Expansion Permanent protection of 1.3 million new acres of wilderness. Trail System Growth Addition of 1,645 miles of new trails to the National Recreational Trails System. Sportsman Access Expansion Unlocking and expanding hunting and fishing access across more than 2.3 million acres. Marine and Saltwater Restoration Slashing boat and angler regulations, modernizing catch reporting, and building artificial reefs.

Revitalizing Saltwater Angling and Coastal Ecosystems

Terrestrial game is only part of the equation. Recent administrative measures have also targeted American saltwater angling and marine recreation. By cutting burdensome regulations on boaters, anglers, and outdoor businesses, the federal government is attempting to breathe new life into coastal economies.

Efforts include modernizing catch reporting systems, rebuilding prized fish stocks like the Atlantic Striped Bass, and converting retired offshore platforms into flourishing artificial reefs.

To advise these efforts, the administration reestablished the Hunting and Shooting Conservation and Access Council. This body brings together distinguished sportsmen and conservation leaders to guide federal agencies on wildlife preservation and public land access.

Preserving the Wild for Future Generations

As the nation marks National Hunting and Fishing Day, the focus shifts toward cultivating the tradition in younger generations and military veterans. New administrative directives prioritize targeted incentives to bring youth and veterans into the field and stream, ensuring the transfer of traditional outdoor skills.

"Presidential Proclamation on National Hunting and Fishing Day, 2018"

The broader economic and ecological stakes remain high. As long as these traditions are actively championed, America’s natural wonders will remain protected for the children and grandchildren who inherit them.