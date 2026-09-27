Netflix Reveals Character Posters for LEGO One Piece Animated Special

Netflix has unveiled a vibrant batch of character posters for its upcoming two-part animated special, LEGO One Piece, scheduled to drop on streaming screens on September 29, 2026. The promotional rollout spotlights Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, and newest member of the Straw Hat Pirates, Tony Tony Chopper ahead of the premiere.

The Bottom Line Release Date: The two-part animated special LEGO One Piece arrives on Netflix on September 29, 2026.

The two-part animated special LEGO One Piece arrives on Netflix on September 29, 2026. Creative Angle: The story revisits the Straw Hats’ journeys across the East Blue and into the Grand Line through the famously exaggerated tall tales of Usopp.

The story revisits the Straw Hats’ journeys across the East Blue and into the Grand Line through the famously exaggerated tall tales of Usopp. Star-Studded Voice Cast: Actors from the live-action series, including Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, and Emily Rudd, reprise their character roles vocally.

Setting Sail With a Brick-Built Twist

The upcoming streaming event leans into the charm of Eiichiro Oda’s universe. According to official synopses distributed ahead of the September 29 debut, the narrative frame centers on Usopp regaling Tony Tony Chopper with wild recollections of the crew’s escapades. Spanning the waters of the East Blue right up to the entry into the Grand Line, prior to Chopper joining them in Drum Island, the special filters familiar conflicts through Usopp’s signature liberal use of dramatic license.

Photo: bleedingcool.com

Netflix has secured the talent from its live-action adaptation to voice their digital counterparts. Iñaki Godoy returns to voice Monkey D. Luffy, alongside Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. They are joined by Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday and Nefertari Vivi, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, and Callum Kerr as Captain Smoker.

Production Lineage and Streaming Strategy

Behind the scenes, the project pulls creative muscle from industry veterans. Produced by Takuma Naito and Taro Goto, the special was written by Tom Hyndman and directed by Chelsea Ker. Eiichiro Oda, Tom Hyndman, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Lars Danielsen, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements fill out the executive producer roster.

Photo: ign.com

This LEGO venture arrives as audiences look ahead to Season 3 of Netflix’s live-action series, subtitled One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta, which is anticipated for a 2027 release.

Production and Release Overview for LEGO One Piece Project Detail Specification Platform Netflix Release Date September 29, 2026 Format Two-part animated special Key Voice Talent Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar Writers & Directors Tom Hyndman (Writer), Chelsea Ker (Director)

Bridging Fandoms Ahead of Alabasta

How do you feel about the live-action cast pulling double duty in the animated LEGO universe? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.