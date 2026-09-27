Halo Studios explored Halo 7, trilogy remakes and novel spin-off

Following an Xbox restructuring, details have emerged revealing that the developer formerly known as 343 Industries explored multiple projects—including a novel adaptation and trilogy remakes—before responsibility for the franchise shifted to Activision and roughly 20 to 30 employees remained at the Redmond, Washington studio.

The Redmond Studio’s Final Internal Pipeline

Targeting a 2027 First Strike Spin-Off

Before the layoffs and restructuring upended the studio, community leaker @Mr_Rebs_ revealed that the developer had several projects in early planning stages rather than full production. Among these was a standalone spin-off campaign based on Eric Nylund’s 2003 novel, Halo: First Strike. The book bridges the narrative gap between Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo: Doctor—pardon, Halo 2.

Unrealized Trilogy Remakes and Halo 7 Pitches

Alongside the Nylund adaptation, the studio had conceptualized remakes for Halo 2 and Halo 3, with a Halo 2 tease appearing at the end of the recent Campaign Evolved release. Furthermore, a conceptual pitch for Halo 7 was presented to Xbox executives including Matt Booty shortly before the studio changes. That initial design aimed for a day-one rollout encompassing a campaign, PvP, PvE, and Forge.

Pierre Hintze and the Artificial Intelligence Proposal

With Activision now overseeing the franchise and establishing a brand-new team, studio head Pierre Hintze remains at the diminished Redmond facility alongside a small core of engineers, artists, designers, and support staff. According to reported accounts from insider channels, Hintze presented internal ideas to utilize artificial intelligence tools to deliver smaller projects and secure resources for outsourcing the remake developments. However, sources indicate that Microsoft and Activision are unlikely to approve such measures, with Activision reportedly wanting no association with Hintze.

A New Era Under Activision

The broader restructuring leaves the future of the iconic sci-fi IP in a state of transition.