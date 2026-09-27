iOS 27: New Apple Maps Features and Enhancements Explained

Apple Maps Revamped with iOS 27 Release

Apple Maps is rolling out major updates in the newly launched iOS 27 software, highlighted by a redesigned Flyover experience and a US-exclusive Local Lists feature.

Flyover Enhancements and Artificial Intelligence Integration

The updated Flyover experience merges high-resolution aerial imagery with advanced machine learning models to display select cities worldwide in sharp detail. Apple designed this capability to help users preview destinations before taking a trip or simply explore urban landscapes from a fresh perspective.

Local Lists and Privacy-Preserving Recommendations

For users located in the United States, Apple Maps now introduces Local Lists to simplify finding spots to meet friends or grab food. The feature surfaces clusters of locally relevant venues—such as trending eateries or child-friendly locations—by analyzing popular trends. Apple noted that all underlying insights rely on privacy-preserving frameworks that never tie data back to individual user accounts. Alongside Local Lists, the search interface now features a dedicated Trending Restaurants section.

Expanded Discovery Tools and Offline Map Adjustments

Beyond the headline features, the iOS 27 update introduces several interface adjustments and routing upgrades across the application. Users can now horizontally scroll through an expanded array of Suggested Places, a functionality that builds upon earlier improvements seen in iOS 26.5. Natural language search has also expanded to cover granular routing details, making typed queries more conversational.

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Smart Stack Widgets and Regional Rollouts

For drivers, a new Parked Car widget inside the Smart Stack layout helps locate vehicles using an Apple Watch. Apple also bundled minor improvements for Offline Maps, though the company did not publish explicit technical notes detailing those backend changes. The Visited Places and Guides features are rolling out to more regions globally, accompanied by a freshly redesigned Maps icon.