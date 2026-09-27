The AI gold rush is fueling a corporate bond boom: Chart of the Day

Fueling an artificial intelligence infrastructure race, tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle face projected capital expenditures of roughly $800 billion this year and $1.2 trillion next year. As cash flows shrink under the weight of these massive expenses, major corporations are rushing to borrow heavily in the global bond market.

Big Tech Capital Expenditures Driving Trillion-Dollar Outlays

The staggering financial commitments made by major technology firms are reshaping corporate finance. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle are expected to sink roughly $800 billion into capital expenditures this year, according to Goldman Sachs figures cited in Yahoo reporting. That trajectory climbs even higher next year, with projected spending reaching $1.2 trillion.

As these monumental costs eat directly into cash flows, the industry’s largest players are increasingly turning to the public debt markets to fund their server farms and data infrastructure. This borrowing binge forms the backbone of a broader corporate debt surge across the United States. Through August, US companies have issued $1.9 trillion in bonds, marking a 30% increase compared to the same period last year, based on data from SIFMA.

Global Bond Issuance Surpasses $400 Billion Milestone

The rush for capital has crossed international borders on a massive scale. Global bond issuance by artificial intelligence-linked companies has already surpassed $400 billion this year, running at an annualized pace above $500 billion according to a quarterly report from the Institute of International Finance.

Global Bond Selloff Deepens as US 30-Year Yields Hit Highest Since 2004

Domestic borrowers are driving the lion’s share of this activity. US companies account for roughly 90% of the total global bond issuance by AI-linked entities. While the scale of this borrowing binge has not yet proved to be a constraint on Big Tech operations, market observers note that capital markets must absorb increasingly growing financing needs from the sector.

Treasury Yields Climb as Federal Reserve Acknowledges Capital Competition

This massive flood of new debt has sparked intense debate over whether tech borrowers could crowd out other bond issuers, potentially pushing up yields and sending prices lower. The timing coincides with a tumultuous week for global bond markets, which saw the yield on the 10-year Treasury and 30-year Treasury reach their highest levels since 2007 and 2004, respectively.

Bond Yields at 5% Mark New Era Until Something Breaks

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh acknowledged earlier this month that hyperscaler competition for capital is already playing a tangible role in these market shifts.

The so-called hyperscalers are out in the market raising funding. The competition for capital is real, and I think it partly explains the increase in yields. Kevin Warsh, Federal Reserve Chairman

Market Researchers Question Direct Crowding-Out Effects

Despite rising yields and intense competition for funding, financial researchers have found little evidence to suggest that a direct crowding-out effect has occurred between US Treasurys and AI-linked bonds. Structural differences in how debt is issued help explain why the overlap remains limited.

US Treasury Yields Inch Higher Amid Hawkish Fed Commentary and Global Bond Rout

During a Wednesday Institute of International Finance briefing, Vishwas Patkar, Morgan Stanley’s head of US credit strategy, explained that bonds funding the AI build-out are primarily longer-term instruments, whereas Treasury issuance has shifted toward shorter-dated maturities. Treasury buyers and hyperscaler bond buyers tend to operate as separate investor groups.

Reinforcing these findings, asset management firm Pimco reported earlier this week that it found no statistically significant increase in 10-year Treasury yields around the timing of the past six mega artificial intelligence debt offerings. The Institute of International Finance report also notes that the overall share of global bond issuance by nonfinancial corporations has remained broadly stable.