Sioux Falls beats Tri-City 6-3 and Muskegon defeats U.S. NTDP 6-1

Saturday night hockey across the United States Hockey League delivered high drama as teams across the league hit the ice for crucial early-season matchups. Among the most dramatic turnarounds of the evening, the Sioux Falls Stampede executed a stunning offensive explosion, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Tri-City Storm 6-3 at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Nebraska, as reported by the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The explosive finish by Sioux Falls highlighted a busy night of junior hockey action that also featured a dominant 6-1 victory by Muskegon over the U.S. NTDP, a tight 3-2 win for Waterloo against Fargo, and a 2-0 shutout by Lincoln over Sioux City. As a developmental league for NCAA Division I and NHL talent—boasting that more than 50% of NCAA Division I men’s hockey players and nearly a quarter of NHL players have USHL experience—the league’s opening weekend set a competitive tone for the months ahead.

Sioux Falls Stages Dramatic Third-Period Comeback Against Tri-City

Tri-City had built its lead behind first-period goals from Adam Obusek at the 12:37 mark and Dylan Krayer at 14:14. Though Sioux Falls forward Matteo Alvarez struck early in the second period by going five-hole on the rush with Leon Buzek, the Storm’s Aleksandr Sokolov answered just 78 seconds later to restore a two-goal cushion.

The dynamic of the game flipped entirely in the final frame. Just 1:47 into the third period, Tri-City took a penalty, and Stampede forward Vojtech Švancar needed only five seconds on the power play to stuff home his first USHL career goal directly in front of the net. That tally sparked a relentless five-goal unanswered surge by Sioux Falls.

Ryland Rooney tied the contest 3-3 at 8:30 of the third period with a quick shot over the shoulder of Tri-City goaltender Ryan Denes. Just 58 seconds later, Ryder Betzold fired from the right circle to capture the team’s first lead of the night. Rooney added his second goal of the evening at 16:38 off an unselfish pass from Max Davis, and Betzold sealed the 6-3 victory fifty seconds later by scoring into an empty net from one knee.

In his USHL debut, goaltender Ivans Kufterins stopped 25 of 28 shots to earn his first career league win. Across the ice, Tri-City netminder Ryan Denes turned aside 39 of 44 shots in the losing effort.

Around the USHL: Shutouts, Cup Play, and Standout Performances

While Sioux Falls dominated the final twenty minutes in Kearney, action unfolded across several other league venues:

Photo: sfstampede.com

Lincoln Stars 2, Sioux City 0: Hugo Cal scored both goals to power the Stars to a shutout victory, while Sioux City racked up 45 penalty minutes in a physical contest.

Hugo Cal scored both goals to power the Stars to a shutout victory, while Sioux City racked up 45 penalty minutes in a physical contest. Des Moines 3, Omaha 2: Des Moines netted two crucial goals in the third period to overcome Omaha in a tight battle.

Des Moines netted two crucial goals in the third period to overcome Omaha in a tight battle. Muskegon 6, U.S. NTDP 1: Zaac Charbonneau led Muskegon with a four-point night, tallying two goals and two assists.

Zaac Charbonneau led Muskegon with a four-point night, tallying two goals and two assists. Waterloo 3, Fargo 2: Waterloo fended off a late push from Fargo to secure the narrow win.

Waterloo fended off a late push from Fargo to secure the narrow win. Cedar Rapids 5, Dubuque 2: Cedar Rapids seized control by scoring three goals in the second period, opening Dupaco Cowbell Cup play in strong fashion.

Looking Ahead to Saturday Rematches

With the opening weekend settling into its rhythm, teams will quickly return to the ice to test adjustments. The Sioux Falls Stampede are scheduled to face the Tri-City Storm in an immediate rematch at the Viaero Center, with puck drop set for 6:05 PM CT, giving the Storm an instant opportunity to respond on home ice.