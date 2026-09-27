Unibet Poker Launches New MTT Tournament Schedule and Formats

Since mid-September 2026, Unibet Poker has rolled out a heavily revamped multi-table tournament (MTT) schedule. Designed to balance deep-stack play with fast-paced action, the upgraded lobby features expanded daily guarantees, two weekly high rollers, weekly flights, and the debut of the rapid-fire SPRINT format.

The Bottom Line Expanded SPRINT Format: New short-form tourneys kick off with 25 big blinds, mirroring Power Spin structures for a roughly one-hour runtime.

New short-form tourneys kick off with 25 big blinds, mirroring Power Spin structures for a roughly one-hour runtime. High Roller Reinforcements: Players gain access to a €250 PKO on Thursdays, a €250 Vanilla event on Sundays, and a monthly €1,000 Super High Roller.

Players gain access to a €250 PKO on Thursdays, a €250 Vanilla event on Sundays, and a monthly €1,000 Super High Roller. Deeper Starting Stacks: Core MTTs now launch with 100 big blinds alongside adjusted late-registration windows and higher prize pool guarantees.

Decoding the New Daily Grille and Structural Overhauls

Unibet Poker’s late-September structural overhaul aims to capture both ends of that spectrum. Core MTTs across the daily schedule now kick off with a deeper 100-big-blind starting stack paired with an extended opening level, giving tournament technicians more room to maneuver early on.

The newly introduced SPRINT events bypass the slow grind altogether. Starting at 25 big blinds and utilizing velocity models borrowed from the site’s Power Spin offerings, these tournaments are engineered to wrap up in roughly 60 minutes.

High Rollers and Premium Sunday Majors Take Center Stage

For players operating with heavier bankrolls, the mid-September refresh brings a much-needed injection of elite-tier buy-ins. Unibet has institutionalized its high-roller footprint by locking in two distinct €250 events every single week: a Progressive Knockout (PKO) format every Thursday, followed by a standard Vanilla tournament every Sunday.

Capping off the prestige schedule is the return of the €1,000 Super High Roller. Scheduled for the first Sunday of each month, it stands as the absolute ceiling of the site’s regular buy-in architecture. These anchor events fit into a revamped loyalty and tournament framework that features structured freerolls and branded majors like the daily Challenger at €50, the Sunday Fighter at €500, the Prodigy at 2,500€, and the Champion offering 4,000€ on the final Sunday of the month.

Tournament Tier / Event Buy-In / Format Frequency & Schedule Highlights SPRINT Events Fast-structured (25 BB start) Daily short-form action (~1 hour duration) Weekly High Rollers €250 PKO / €250 Vanilla Thursdays (PKO) and Sundays (Vanilla) Super High Roller €1,000 Buy-In First Sunday of every month Weekly Flights Multi-day structure (Days 1 to Day 2) Runs ahead of consolidated Day 2 finales Master / Unreal Flagship Major 13 000€ guaranteed, first Sunday of each quarter

Multi-Day Flights and the Mechanics of Modern Grinding

Beyond single-day sprints and heavy-hitting high rollers, the updated schedule leans heavily into the flexibility of Weekly Flights. By spreading Day 1 action across multiple preliminary sessions before funneling survivors into a unified Day 2, Unibet is addressing the scheduling constraints of modern competitors. Participants can fire multiple opening bullets, carrying their largest stack forward once the initial blind level threshold is hit.

This structural diversification sits alongside a comprehensive satellite ecosystem designed to feed lower-stakes players into premium buy-ins. Whether via daily Bounty Madness formats, Remontada events, or loyalty-tied freerolls through Le Club, the platform ensures the broader player pool remains engaged. Accessible across desktop clients, web browsers, and the dedicated mobile app, this refreshed grid represents a significant evolution in how online poker rooms package volume and variance.

The Takeaway

How are you approaching the new structure in your own grind? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.