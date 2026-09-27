On September 27, 2026, the Gongshan No. 1 basketball court in Dongqiao Community, Changtu Street, Gongjing District, transformed into a vibrant red-themed gala. Hosted by the Zigong Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology and organized by Dongqiao Community, the event drew over 100 residents for a stamp-collecting interactive celebration ahead of National Day.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Transforming Hardwood into a Patriotic Arena

By 9:00 a.m. on September 27, 2026, the venue shifted from a standard athletic tarmac into a festive exhibition space. As the melody of “I Love You, China” played across the grounds, community workers and resident representatives coordinated a synchronized red silk performance. Together, they pulled the fabric into a shining pentagram shape to launch the day’s activities.

Staff members noted that the red silk represents the bright “China Red,” while the pentagram embodies the unity of 56 ethnic groups. The collaborative opening set a high-energy tone, drawing cheers from the gathered neighbors. Meanwhile, the National Day themed decorative wall served as a primary hub for residents pausing to take photographs and capture the morning’s atmosphere.

Execution of Interactive Zones and Core Activities

The layout relied on three distinct functional zones: a check-in area, a gaming zone, and a redemption hub. Participants carried stamp collection cards through six targeted events, needing all six marks to secure a festive prize. Grandparents and children teamed up for the "Reliving the Long March" dribbling challenge, moving a ball through tightly spaced obstacles to earn their stamps.

Zone / Activity Core Mechanics Reward / Output Check-In Area Decorated wall & opening red silk formation Communal engagement & photo ops Game Zone Dribbling, table tennis transport, pitch-pot Stamps for completion cards Creative Zone 5-meter scroll painting & star-making Artistic tribute to National Day Redemption Hub Card validation (6 stamps collected) Holiday-themed hair clips & face stickers

Lines formed early at the table tennis transport, traditional pitch-pot, and National Day trivia stations. At the 5-meter long scroll painting zone, participants of all ages used colored pens to sketch Tiananmen Square and national flags. The redemption hub offered holiday hair clips and patriotic face stickers, which residents immediately put on to complete their celebration gear.

Community Integration and Municipal Goals

This event successfully merged red thematic education with neighborly recreation. By utilizing the stamp-card mechanism, organizers turned passive observance into active physical participation. Beyond celebrating the national holiday, the gathering served as a dynamic grassroots vehicle for Zigong’s ongoing campaign to build a national civilized city.