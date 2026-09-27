Tony Khan Gives Positive Health Update on Steven Borden After AEW All Out Injury

Steven Borden is awake and responsive in the hospital following a mid-air collision and head injury during his tag team match at AEW All Out. AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that initial CT scans and medical tests returned positive results, with plans for Borden to fly home to his family soon.

Fantasy & Market Impact

During the pay-per-view event in Chicago, Illinois, Steven Borden teamed up with his father’s old protégé and reigning TNT Champion Darby Allin. They faced Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher with their sights set on earning a shot at the AEW Men’s World Tag Team Titles held by Matt and Nick Jackson. The bout came to a sudden halt when Borden and Knight leaped into the air for a dueling coast-to-coast spot from opposite sides of the ring. The two collided mid-air, sending Borden down hard to smack the back of his head against the canvas.

Referee Bryce Remsburg immediately called for the medical staff, halting the match and declaring Knight and Fletcher the winners via referee stoppage. Cameras remained focused on the ensuing celebration while the AEW medical team tended to Borden inside the NOW Arena. He was subsequently taken out on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital for a thorough evaluation.

Tony Khan Addresses Roster Health at Post-Show Media Scrum

Following the conclusion of the event early Sunday morning, AEW President Tony Khan addressed media members in the post-show press conference. Providing a direct update on Borden’s condition, Khan offered reassuring news regarding the recovery timeline.

“I wanted to get down to business and say I’ve a great update,” Khan said during the media scrum. “Thankfully, Steven Borden’s awake, responsive at the hospital, and he had a CT scan and all the tests have come back good. So far, all good results. We’re hopeful Stephen’s going to be able to fly home tomorrow to his family. So that’s great news coming out of the pay-per-view.”

Photo: si.com

Khan also noted that the physical toll of the event extended beyond a single incident. Without naming individuals, he explained that multiple wrestlers suffered knocks and injuries, which limited talent availability for the remainder of the post-show press session.

AEW All Out 2026 Tag Team Contendership Match Overview Match Details Participants Result #1 Contenders Match Steven Borden & Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher Knight & Fletcher via Referee Stoppage Location NOW Arena, Chicago, Illinois Date: September 26, 2026 Medical Status Steven Borden Conscious, responsive, favorable CT scan results

Business Milestones and Chicago Weekend Context

Beyond the in-ring injury updates, Khan also touched on wider industry business during the media session. Responding to recent reports regarding external surprise over All Out ticket sales, Khan pointed to the promotion’s consistent commercial performance.

“We’ve done very, very well,” Khan stated. “AEW’s having an incredible year. We were Sports Illustrated’s pro wrestling promotion of the year. Why would they be surprised we would sell out? We’ve sold this arena out many times and AEW’s having a fantastic year. I think anybody underestimating AEW would be making a mistake, and AEW continues to defy the odds and succeed.”

The Chicago market hosted multiple major events over the weekend, with WWE running a WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event at the Allstate Arena. That card will be broadcast on the WWE YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 30, avoiding direct live competition with AEW’s pay-per-view broadcast.

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