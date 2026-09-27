2026 MTV VMAs: How to Watch, Performers, Host and More

The 42nd annual MTV Video Music Awards broadcast live on Sunday, September 27, 2026, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by three-time VMA winner Snoop Dogg, the ceremony airs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS, simulcasts on MTV, and streams live on Paramount+ Premium.

How to Watch the 2026 MTV VMAs Live: Snoop Dogg Hosts, Madonna Leads Nominations, and What to Know

Essential VMAs Viewing Takeaways Broadcast and Streaming Channels: Watch live on CBS and MTV, or stream in real-time via the Paramount+ Premium tier. Essential tier subscribers can access the show on demand the following day.

Watch live on CBS and MTV, or stream in real-time via the Paramount+ Premium tier. Essential tier subscribers can access the show on demand the following day. Star-Studded Lineup: Madonna opens the show in her first VMA performance in 23 years, leading the nominees with 13 nods, while Taylor Swift receives the inaugural Artist Director Honors.

Madonna opens the show in her first VMA performance in 23 years, leading the nominees with 13 nods, while Taylor Swift receives the inaugural Artist Director Honors. Special Honors and Tributes: Nirvana accepts the Video Vanguard Award, alongside heartfelt musical tributes honoring the late Dolly Parton and George Michael.

Broadcasting and Streaming Access for Tonight’s Ceremony

For cord-cutters and traditional cable subscribers alike, accessing the 42nd MTV Video Music Awards requires checking specific tier architectures on streaming platforms. The event broadcasts live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Viewers with a traditional cable package can tune directly into MTV or their local CBS affiliate.

Streaming access depends heavily on subscription levels. Paramount+ offers two primary tiers for domestic viewers. The ad-supported Essential plan retails for $8.99 per month, allowing users to catch the broadcast on demand the day after it airs. Meanwhile, the ad-free Paramount+ Premium tier, priced at $13.99 per month, grants immediate livestream access to local CBS stations, making it the essential digital pass for watching the show unfold in real time.

Service / Tier Monthly Cost Live Viewing Access On-Demand Availability Cable TV (MTV / CBS) Variable Live at 7:30 PM ET Not Included Paramount+ Essential $8.99 No Live Access Available Day After Airing Paramount+ Premium $13.99 Live via Local CBS Station Ad-Free On-Demand

Madonna Leads Nominations and Returns to the VMA Stage

Pop royalty anchors the 2026 nomination pool, with Madonna capturing 13 categories to tie Lady Gaga’s 2010 record for the most nominations secured in a single year. Following closely behind are Taylor Swift with 11 nominations, Sabrina Carpenter with nine, and Ariana Grande with eight. Fan voting across categories closed on September 25 at 6 p.m. ET, though Best New Artist voting remains active through the broadcast.

Photo: yahoo.com

Breaking a 23-year absence from the VMA performance stage, Madonna opens tonight’s ceremony with tracks from her Confessions II project, presented by Spotify. The evening also features landmark recognitions, including Nirvana accepting the Video Vanguard Award. Taylor Swift picks up the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, celebrating her behind-the-camera direction, and treats fans to the world premiere of her “Patient Zero” music video from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

All-Star Performances, Presenters, and Musical Tributes

Beyond the competitive categories, the production features massive collaborative tributes and a diverse roster of presenters. Kacey Musgraves delivers a moving tribute to the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, following her passing at age 80. Additionally, Raye, Sombr, and Teddy Swims team up for a joint performance directed by Adam Blackstone, marking the 40th anniversary of George Michael’s solo debut album, Faith.

The performance bill rounds out with global heavyweights including Lisa, Gener8ion and Yung Lean, Shaboozey, Gunna, and Sienna Spiro. Handing out the evening’s Moon Person trophies is an eclectic mix of nominees, culture icons, and television talent, featuring Alex Warren, Belmont Cameli, Brandon Sklenar, Charli xcx, Ciara Miller, David Corenswet, Ella Bright, Isabel May, Jeff Probst, Rachel Dratch, Teyana Taylor, Troye Sivan, and Tyla.