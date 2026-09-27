ORF Honors Georg Danzer’s 80th Birthday with Special TV & Radio Tribute

The ORF is launching a comprehensive multi-platform tribute starting October 4, 2026, to mark the 80th birthday of Austropop pioneer Georg Danzer. The broadcaster’s program features the new television documentary “Schurli – Der Liedermacher & Poet Georg Danzer”, dedicated broadcast specials across ORF 2, ORF III, and television streaming via ORF ON, alongside extensive radio retrospectives on Ö1, Ö3, and regional stations.

ORF programs honor Georg Danzer 80th birthday The Milestone: October 7, 2026, marks what would have been the 80th birthday of Austrian singer-songwriter Georg Danzer.

October 7, 2026, marks what would have been the 80th birthday of Austrian singer-songwriter Georg Danzer. The Programming: ORF’s cross-platform schedule features the television premiere of the documentary “Schurli – Der Liedermacher & Poet Georg Danzer” on October 5, alongside a dedicated four-part evening lineup on ORF III.

ORF’s cross-platform schedule features the television premiere of the documentary “Schurli – Der Liedermacher & Poet Georg Danzer” on October 5, alongside a dedicated four-part evening lineup on ORF III. Audio Retrospectives: Radio networks including Ö1, Ö3, and regional channels like Radio Wien are broadcasting special editions and musical tributes throughout the week.

Unearthing the Man Behind the Dialect Behind iconic, tongue-in-cheek anthems like “Jö schau”, “Hupf in Gatsch”, and “So a Dodl mid da Rodl”, Danzer operated as an observer of Austrian society. Casual fans often lean into his comedic storytelling, overlooking the biting protest and calls for social justice woven through his poetry. Opening the vault for the upcoming October 5 premiere on ORF 2 and ORF ON, director Tatjana Berlakovich’s new film portré utilizes rare archival footage, personal recordings, and previously unseen notebooks housed in the Wienbibliothek im Rathaus. By letting Danzer narrate his own journey—from a postwar Viennese childhood to a career spanning more than 40 albums—the documentary anchors his legacy in raw, unfiltered historical context.

A Multi-Network Broadcast and Radio Blueprint The tribute spans nearly every corner of the ORF ecosystem, kicking off Sunday, October 4, with Klaus Wienerroither’s “Spielräume spezial” on Ö1, focusing on Danzer’s signature blend of irony, lightness, and nonchalance. On Tuesday, October 6, “Studio 2” on ORF 2 welcomes singer-songwriter and dialect musician Anna-Maria Schnabl (AMS) for a live performance ahead of her upcoming program celebrating the icons of Austropop: Danzer, Wolfgang Ambros, and Rainhard Fendrich. Instagram On Danzer’s actual birthday, Wednesday, October 7, guitarist Ulli Bäer—who spent years as part of Danzer’s band—appears on “Hinter den Schlagzeilen” to share firsthand accounts of the musician’s creative process. Radio networks are matching the television slate, with Radio Wien rolling out a two-hour special, Radio Niederösterreich broadcasting listener polls on favorite tracks, and Radio Vorarlberg dedicating its late-night music slot to live versions of his catalog.

ORF’s October 2026 Georg Danzer Broadcast Schedule Date & Time Platform / Channel Program Title Focus & Contributors Oct 4, 17:10 Ö1 Spielräume spezial: „Wiener Lässigkeit“ Klaus Wienerroither examines Danzer’s signature irony and poise. Oct 5, 22:30 ORF 2 / ORF ON „Schurli – Der Liedermacher & Poet Georg Danzer“ New documentary by Tatjana Berlakovich featuring archival notes and family perspectives. Oct 6, 17:30 ORF 2 „Studio 2“ Live performances by Anna-Maria Schnabl (AMS) honoring Austropop icons. Oct 7, 16:20 ORF 2 „Hinter den Schlagzeilen“ Patrick Budgen interviews longtime bandmate and guitarist Ulli Bäer. Oct 8, 21:55 ORF III „Nur a klana Bua im Winter – Georg Danzer“ Hosted by Thomas Stipsits, featuring covers by Konstantin Wecker and Norbert Schneider.