Schofield vs Bahdi and Sandoval vs Mendoza: Fight Card and Details for October 10

Unbeaten lightweights Floyd «Kid Austin» Schofield III and «Prince» Lucas Bahdi will collide for the AMB World Lightweight Championship on Saturday, October 10, live on DAZN from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Most Valuable Promotions, the 12-round main event anchors a major international fight card.

The Main Event: Schofield Meets Bahdi in Chicago

Floyd «Kid Austin» Schofield III enters the ring with an unblemished 19-0 record, featuring 13 knockouts. Across the canvas stands «Prince» Lucas Bahdi, bringing a matching undefeated 20-0 ledger with 15 knockouts.

DAZN will broadcast the 12-round championship bout globally, ensuring massive international visibility.

Title Defense and Late Adjustments on the Co-Main Card

In the 12-round co-main event, unified WBA and WBC world champion Ricardo «El Niño» Sandoval will make the first defense of his unified titles against Sergio «Yoreme» Mendoza. Sandoval, fighting out of Rialto, California, brings a 27-2 record with 18 knockouts into the ring. Hermosillo, Mexico’s Mendoza steps in with a 27-1 record and 23 knockouts.

Mendoza secured this opportunity after the previously announced champion, Oscar Collazo, withdrew from the bout due to a rib injury. Presented jointly by Golden Boy and BXSTRS Promotions, this co-feature carries significant weight for the lower weight classes. Sandoval expressed clear intent during fight preparations: «I’m very excited to keep fighting in Chicago and to have the opportunity to defend my titles for the first time.» Mendoza matched that ambition, stating, «I want to thank the people who made this fight possible. I am going to leave my soul in the ring to become world champion.»

Rising Stars and International Talent on the DAZN Broadcast

The DAZN main card features a showcase of elite prospects and rising contenders. United States Olympic MVP Jahmal Harvey (4-0, 3 KOs) returns to action in an eight-round lightweight bout against Pedro Castaneda (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Harvey highlighted his active schedule, noting his eagerness to continue delivering dominant performances and viral knockouts.

In a 10-round super featherweight contest at 130 pounds, Puerto Rico’s undefeated Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) meets Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs) of Tecate, Mexico. Rivera pointed to tactical adjustments for this camp: «This time, you will see the old Jan Paul: with strong defense and fast hands. I have incorporated a nutritionist into my team and will be better prepared than ever.»

Fighter Division Record Hometown Floyd Schofield III Lightweight 19-0 (13 KOs) Lucas Bahdi Lightweight 20-0 (15 KOs) Ricardo Sandoval 27-2 (18 KOs) Rialto, California Sergio Mendoza 27-1 (23 KOs) Hermosillo, Mexico Jan Paul Rivera Super Featherweight 16-0 (7 KOs) Puerto Rico

Undercard Action and Community Impact Through Movember

The preliminary card, broadcast live on the Golden Boy YouTube channel and sponsored by Scotch Porter, features unbeaten U.S. Olympian Joshua «The Rocket» Edwards (7-0, 6 KOs) facing Craig Lewis (15-9-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight clash. Tristan «Sweet T» Kalkreuth (17-1, 12 KOs) meets undefeated Iván Rosado (12-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round cruiserweight bout. Opening the night, Grant Flores (13-0, 9 KOs) battles Mikey Dahlman (19-2, 17 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight matchup, alongside MVP rising prospect Naomy Valle (15-1, 9 KOs) facing Sheyla Moreno (5-1-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round flyweight battle.

Beyond the athletic competition, Golden Boy and Most Valuable Promotions have partnered with Movember to raise awareness and funds for men’s health. Young athletes from The Bloc, a West Side Chicago youth boxing program funded by Movember, will join fighters on fight night.