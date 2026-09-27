Paul Seixas races in the peloton at the Montreal cycling event

Paul Seixas figures prominently in the peloton, anchoring an aggressive display by the French national team that animates the race across the afternoon.

French Tactics Break Open the Race

The race dynamic shifted dramatically in the middle segments when the French team took firm control of the front of the peloton. Rouleur Bruno Armirail drove an unrelenting pace that shredded the breakaway group and caused widespread exhaustion across the field. Armirail’s sustained engine reduced the gap to the day’s early escapees, maintaining a relentless pressure that sparked numerous counter-attacks.

As Armirail eventually drifted back after his immense stint, teammates Valentin Paret-Peintre and Jordan Jegat launched successive offensive moves out of the bunch. Though their individual sallies were marked and neutralized by rival contenders, the sustained acceleration strung the field out in single file and placed immense stress on the major national squads. Behind the forcing, several key names fell off the pace, including Enric Mas, Felix Gall, Laurence Pithie, and Brandon Smith Rivera.

The Select Group Forms at the Front

With the initial breakaway neutralized with roughly 100 kilometers remaining, the race fractured into a high-powered elite group. A six-rider alliance eventually forged clear of the main bunch, featuring Slovenian star Primoz Roglic, Belgian powerhouse Wout van Aert, Denmark’s Anthon Charmig, Britain’s Oscar Onley, the Netherlands’ Mathieu van der Poel, and American Quinn Simmons.

Photo: ouest-france.fr

Van der Poel and Van Aert animated the front repeatedly, trading accelerations on the demanding Montreal circuit. Van Aert made several attempts to slip away, while Van der Poel actively patrolled the front before briefly easing back into the top twenty. Behind them, other contenders experienced fluctuating fortunes; Mexican favorite Isaac Del Toro drifted to the rear of the peloton before regaining position, while German rider Maximilian Schachmann suffered a costly mechanical stoppage.

Attrition and Mechanical Drama

The brutal pace and technical nature of the circuits took a heavy toll on the start list. Belgian rider Alec Segaert abandoned the race after losing touch with the surging peloton, while Tom Pidcock reportedly crashed, and Czech rider Vacek was forced to withdraw. Mechanical misfortune also struck key lieutenants, including Thibau Nys of Belgium and Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric, both of whom required rapid bike changes on the fly.