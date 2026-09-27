Paul McCartney Drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. Joins Pearl Jam at Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam surprised concertgoers at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on September 25, by debuting longtime Paul McCartney drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit. The appearance occurred during frontman Eddie Vedder’s billed solo set, marking the band’s first live performance since Matt Cameron stepped down in July 2025.

Essential Takeaways From Pearl Jam’s Surprise Ohana Set The Drummer: Abe Laboriel Jr., known for anchoring Paul McCartney’s live band since 2001, filled in for the night, with expectations that he will play again when Pearl Jam headlines Ohana on Sunday.

Abe Laboriel Jr., known for anchoring Paul McCartney’s live band since 2001, filled in for the night, with expectations that he will play again when Pearl Jam headlines Ohana on Sunday. The Context: The set marks Pearl Jam’s first performance without Matt Cameron, who departed in July 2025 after a 27-year tenure with the band.

The set marks Pearl Jam’s first performance without Matt Cameron, who departed in July 2025 after a 27-year tenure with the band. The Setlist: The 16-song surprise appearance featured classic tracks like “Corduroy,” “Even Flow,” and “Porch,” alongside material from their 2024 album Dark Matter.

Unfolding the Surprise at Doheny State Beach

The 10th anniversary edition of the Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach began with a clever bait and switch on September 25. Billed strictly as an acoustic solo slot for Eddie Vedder, the evening shifted gears rapidly after the frontman played five intimate songs, including a tribute to the late Glen Hansard and a cover of the Who’s “I’m One” alongside Billy Idol.

Photo: aceshowbiz.com

Once Vedder strapped on an electric guitar and kicked into the opening chords of “Corduroy,” the rest of Pearl Jam emerged from the wings. Filling the vacancy left by Matt Cameron was Abe Laboriel Jr., sporting a kick drum head cleverly emblazoned with a large question mark. While Vedder introduced Laboriel as simply filling in for the night, industry observers anticipate his return to the kit for the band’s Sunday night festival headlining slot.

Life After Matt Cameron

When the group concluded their touring cycle for the 2024 album Dark Matter in Pittsburgh in May 2025, neither fans nor many crew members suspected those dates would conclude Cameron’s 27-year run behind the kit. Cameron officially stepped away in July 2025 to pursue other projects, later noting that the physical demands of three-hour marathon concerts prompted his exit.

Guitarist Stone Gossard spoke candidly about the band’s deliberate secrecy surrounding the transition in a May interview with SiriusXM’s Pearl Jam Radio. “There’s not enough mystery in the world,” Gossard noted, relishing the anticipation surrounding their return to the live stage without a publicly announced permanent replacement.

A Cross-Generational Pedigree Behind the Kit

At 55 years old, Abe Laboriel Jr. brings heavy-hitting pedigree to the Pearl Jam ecosystem. As the son of legendary session bassist Abe Laboriel, he has maintained a steady tenure as Paul McCartney’s primary tour and studio drummer since 2001, alongside high-profile collaborations with Sting, Eric Clapton, and Steve Winwood.

Photo: nme.com

Pearl Jam Drummer Timeline & Key Transitions Drummer Tenure Start Tenure End Notable Studio / Live Milestone Jack Irons 1998 Final performance on March 20, 1998, in Perth, Australia. Matt Cameron 1998 2025 Longest-serving drummer, contributing across seven studio albums from Binaural onward. Abe Laboriel Jr. Present (Fill-in) Debuted during a surprise Ohana Festival set following prior collaborations on Eddie Vedder’s solo work.

Laboriel’s entry into the broader Pearl Jam orbit is not entirely unprecedented. In 2022, he contributed drums and percussion to “Picture,” Vedder’s collaborative track with Elton John from the solo album Earthling. He also stepped in to perform live with Vedder’s side project, The Earthlings, at the 2023 Ohana Festival.

A Night of Rarities and Tributes

The unexpected 16-song set delivered a balance of modern tracks and deep cuts. Alongside staples like “Even Flow,” “Hail Hail,” “Better Man,” and “Porch,” the band treated the Dana Point crowd to “Green Disease,” a track from 2002’s Riot Act performed live for only the seventh time in 15 years. Vedder prefaced the rare outing with an address regarding environmentalist Capt. Paul Watson, who was present at the festival following his release from imprisonment.

Ohana Fest 2026- Eddie and “Friends” becomes a Pearl Jam show debuting drummer Abe Laboriel Corduroy

The performance also honored rock history. The band delivered a rousing rendition of Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer” in tribute to recently deceased guitarist Cheetah Chrome, before closing the evening with a spirited run through the Who’s “Baba O’Riley.” With their Sunday festival appearance looming, the rock world remains tuned in to see whether Laboriel’s temporary stint evolves into a permanent partnership.