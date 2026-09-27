Ghost in the Cell Review: Joko Anwar’s Masterpiece of Horror and Comedy

Joko Anwar’s horror-comedy feature Ghost in the Cell delivers a masterclass in genre-bending filmmaking by combining brutal practical effects, high-stakes class warfare, and slapstick comedy. Starring Endy Arfian and Abimana Aryasatya, the film follows a falsely accused journalist inside a corrupt Indonesian prison haunted by a vengeful spirit.

Here is the kicker.

The Bottom Line The Plot: A journalist framed for murder is sent to a corrupt prison, only to find the cell block targeted by a brutal, artistic ghost.

A journalist framed for murder is sent to a corrupt prison, only to find the cell block targeted by a brutal, artistic ghost. The Style: A high-energy collision of Kung Fu Hustle-style slapstick comedy and relentless, practical-effect-driven horror.

A high-energy collision of Kung Fu Hustle-style slapstick comedy and relentless, practical-effect-driven horror. The Verdict: Widely celebrated as director Joko Anwar’s finest cinematic achievement to date, anchored by a standout ensemble cast.

Inside the Walls of Labuhan Angsana Prison

The nightmare kicks off when Dimas, played by Endy Arfian, returns from Borneo and gets immediately accused of murdering his editor. The evidence against him is laughably fabricated—most notably, missing CCTV footage and a gruesome crime scene where his boss was strung up by a ceiling fan with his guts splayed across the room. Naturally, no corrupt justice system is going to entertain a supernatural defense.

Dimas finds himself transferred to Labuhan Angsana prison, colliding headfirst with Anggoro, a protective father played by Abimana Aryasatya who constantly gets his sentence extended for defending fellow inmates. What follows is a brilliantly calibrated masterclass in ensemble acting. Juandini Liesmita’s casting choices pay off tenfold as the film introduces a diverse array of marginalized characters caught in the middle of a systemic Indonesian class war.

Among them is Wildan, a devout Muslim played by Mike Luccock, whose knowledge of aura meaning becomes essential. Then there is Six, portrayed by Yoga Pratama, whose intense migraines unlock the supernatural ability to see auras, making him vital to the group’s survival. Meanwhile, Lukman Sardi plays Pendi, a former professor who plays dumb until the exact right moment to outsmart the system. At the top of the food chain is the overtly cruel warden Jefri, brought to life with sneering malice by Bront Palarae.

The Genius of Blending Slapstick with Abject Terror

Once the ghost arrives in Cell Block C to wreak havoc, the film shifts into an entirely different gear. The spirit is not just a standard movie monster; it is a pissed-off entity mowing through victims with terrifying creativity. What keeps the movie grounded is the sheer comedic timing of the ensemble cast, who are frequently tasked with executing slapstick shenanigans while facing mortal peril.

The juxtaposition of horror and humor is executed with surgical precision. Anwar manages to honor his long-standing reputation for practical effects, utilizing a massive makeup department credit list to bring the ghost’s brutal artistry to life. While there is one noticeably rough digital kill that sticks out in a sea of otherwise phenomenal practical gore, it occupies barely sixty seconds of screen time before the film pivots right back to its visceral strengths.

A Satisfying Climax Rooted in Cosmic Justice

What elevates the film from a standard genre exercise into a genuine masterpiece is its unwavering socioeconomic commentary. Every narrative choice is dictated by an ongoing class war that threatens to swallow Indonesia’s poor while shielding the corrupt elites. The comedic chops and haunting horrors ultimately culminate in a finale that delivers a wildly satisfying dose of just desserts.

GHOST IN THE CELL Trailer (2026) Monster Horror Movie HD

Audiences are left with an unexpectedly feel-good resolution that balances out the intense trauma inflicted over the swift two-hour runtime. Anwar has consistently pushed boundaries for global horror fans, but this project cements a new high-water mark in his filmography. By marrying high-octane practical gore with sharp social satire and physical comedy, the director has crafted an enduring crowd-pleaser.

Where does Ghost in the Cell rank among your favorite international horror films of the decade? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.