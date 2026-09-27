Chongqing Mandates HIV Status Disclosure to Spouses and Sexual Partners

Chongqing has adopted new HIV prevention regulations requiring individuals living with HIV to disclose their infection status to spouses, sexual partners, and prospective marriage partners.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Mandatory Partner Disclosure: Individuals diagnosed with HIV are legally required to inform their spouses, current sexual partners, and anyone they intend to marry about their infection status.

Individuals diagnosed with HIV are legally required to inform their spouses, current sexual partners, and anyone they intend to marry about their infection status. Medical Intervention: If an infected patient fails to notify their partner, authorized medical institutions and disease-control authorities can step in to disclose the status based on epidemiological investigations.

If an infected patient fails to notify their partner, authorized medical institutions and disease-control authorities can step in to disclose the status based on epidemiological investigations. Strict Privacy Protections: While targeted partner notification is permitted, public exposure or leaking of a patient’s personal medical information by any organization or individual without consent remains strictly prohibited.

Expanding Regional Frameworks for HIV Disclosure in China

The Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee passed the new regulation on a Wednesday, joining several other provincial-level regions in China that enforce structured partner notification protocols. China’s overarching national Regulation on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Treatment, active since March 2006, already mandates that people living with HIV or AIDS promptly inform their sexual partners of their diagnosis.

Over the years, various regional authorities have built upon this baseline with more granular enforcement rules. Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region introduced regulations in 2013 requiring disclosure within one month of a diagnosis, granting disease-control authorities the right to notify partners if the patient defaults. Yunnan province implemented comparable rules in 2021, followed by Guangdong province in 2023, which mandates disclosure prior to marriage registration.

Legal Precedents and Marriage Registration Implications

The intersection of public health policy and civil law in China has increasingly emphasized transparency regarding serious infectious diseases prior to marriage. Under China’s Civil Code, a spouse suffering from a major illness must inform their partner before marriage registration. Concealing such a diagnosis grants the other party the legal right to request an annulment.

Judicial applications reflect this statutory requirement. Supreme People’s Court case databases highlight instances where courts have dissolved marriages due to concealed diagnoses. In September 2024, a Sichuan court annulled a marriage after discovering a husband had hidden his HIV-positive status prior to the wedding. Similarly, a Shanghai court annulled a marriage in 2023 after a wife learned her husband had concealed an AIDS diagnosis dating back to 2011.

Overview of Regional HIV Disclosure Policies and Legal Frameworks Region / Authority Regulation Focus Key Enforcement Mechanism Chongqing Municipality Spousal, partner, and premarital disclosure Effective Dec 1, 2026; allows medical institutions to notify partners if patient fails to disclose. Guangdong Province Premarital and partner notification Enforced since 2023; mandates disclosure before marriage registration. Yunnan Province Partner notification rules Enacted in 2021; permits disease-control authorities to intervene upon non-disclosure. Guangxi Zhuang Region Timeline-based partner notification Active since 2013; requires notification within one month of a positive diagnosis.

Balancing Public Health Safety and Patient Privacy

A core element of Chongqing’s newly adopted regulatory framework involves drawing a distinct operational line between targeted partner notification and unauthorized public exposure. The statute explicitly prohibits any organization or individual from publicly disclosing personal information regarding people living with HIV or AIDS, or their family members, without direct consent from the affected individual or their legal guardian.

By empowering medical institutions to provide medical guidance alongside epidemiological notifications, the regulation seeks to mitigate transmission risks within relationships while maintaining legal safeguards against social stigma and unauthorized data leaks.