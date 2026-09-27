Gustas Maskoliūnas, a 29-year-old basketball coach from Vilnius, has officially joined the coaching staff of the Indonesian Basketball League club Tangerang Dewa United as an assistant coach. Ending his tenure with Vilnius Rytas, Maskoliūnas embarks on his first international career challenge after accumulating a decade of coaching experience.

Professional Transition: Coach Gustas Maskoliūnas has moved abroad for the first time, taking an assistant coaching position with Dewa United in Indonesia after leaving Vilnius Rytas in July.

Coach Gustas Maskoliūnas has moved abroad for the first time, taking an assistant coaching position with Dewa United in Indonesia after leaving Vilnius Rytas in July. Extensive Background: Despite his young age, Maskoliūnas brings 10 years of experience working within coaching staffs, notably serving under Giedrius Žibėnas starting in January 2021.

Despite his young age, Maskoliūnas brings 10 years of experience working within coaching staffs, notably serving under Giedrius Žibėnas starting in January 2021. Championship Pedigree: During his time with Vilnius Rytas, he contributed to two Lithuanian Basketball League titles (2022-2023 and 2024-2025) and one FIBA Champions League victory (2025-2026).

Transitioning to International Coaching at Dewa United

The 29-year-old Vilnius native is stepping outside of Lithuania for the first time in his professional career. Tangerang Dewa United, competing in the Indonesian Basketball League, secured Maskoliūnas to bolster their technical staff as an assistant coach. This move follows a formal parting with Vilnius Rytas in early July.

Maskoliūnas enters this new phase with a substantial foundation in competition. Having worked within Giedrius Žibėnas’s staff since January 2021, the coach absorbed tactical strategies that culminated in major domestic and international trophies. In his first interview with the Indonesian club, Maskoliūnas credited Žibėnas, noting he shared positive words about the organization.

A Decade of Experience and Championship Success

Although only 29, Maskoliūnas’s decade-long involvement in coaching staffs has prepared him for the demands of overseas competition. His tenure with Vilnius Rytas established his reputation. With Rytas, he helped secure two Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL) championships during the 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 seasons, alongside capturing the FIBA Champions League title in the 2025-2026 season.

Coaching Milestones and Team Achievements Club / Organization Role Key Achievements Vilnius Rytas Coaching staff (2021–2026) 2x LKL Champion (22-23, 24-25), FIBA Champions League Winner (25-26) Tangerang Dewa United Assistant Coach First international career engagement in the Indonesian Basketball League

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future Outlook in the Indonesian Basketball League

Maskoliūnas's integration into Dewa United marks an export of Lithuanian coaching expertise to Indonesian basketball. As he adapts to a new cultural and operational environment, his championship background from Rytas will serve as a strategic asset for the Tangerang-based club.

References

BasketNews.lt: Reporting on Gustas Maskoliūnas joining Dewa United coaching staff.