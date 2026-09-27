Myles Garrett Recovery Timeline Extended Following Knee Surgery

Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett faces an extended absence of approximately six weeks following a knee arthroscopy and a move to the injured reserve list. Reporting by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero highlights that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will likely miss games through early November, missing key matchups against the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Anatomy of an Offseason Trade and Early Setbacks

The journey that led to this medical setback began well before the regular season kicked off. During training camp, Garrett battled persistent swelling in his knee, an issue that sidelined him for the entire preseason under the watchful eye of head coach Sean McVay. Though he suited up for the Rams’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, the defensive standout clearly lacked his customary explosive power. In that 27-7 defeat, Garrett registered zero sacks, zero tackles, and zero quarterback hits. Afterward, he offered a stark self-assessment, admitting to reporters that he had shown “the wretched version of himself” on the field.

Here is why that matters for Los Angeles: the franchise staked a massive portion of its immediate future on Garrett’s unique pass-rushing capabilities. Earlier this year, the Rams sent Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, and additional draft capital to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade designed to elevate their defense into elite territory. Losing their primary disruptor immediately after such a high-stakes transaction deals a heavy blow to defensive coordinator plans.

Timeline Realities and Rehabilitation Targets

Placing Garrett on the injured reserve list mandates a minimum four-game absence under league rules. However, rather than returning immediately when eligible after those four weeks, medical staff and team officials are targeting a more cautious recovery window. Insider reports indicate that a realistic target for his return is the Week 9 showdown against the Washington Commanders on November 8. While Garrett reportedly hopes to accelerate his rehabilitation and beat the six-week timeline, the organization remains steadfast in protecting their long-term investment by avoiding any premature return.

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Myles Garrett 2026 Injury and Absence Overview Metric / Event Details Current Status Injured Reserve (Knee Arthroscopy) Projected Timeline Approximately 6 weeks of rehabilitation Target Return Date Week 9 vs. Washington Commanders (Nov 8) Missed Games (Confirmed/Expected) San Francisco 49ers (Season Opener), Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers

Managing the Immediate Schedule Without a Defensive Anchor

Until November arrives, the Rams must figure out how to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks without the player they acquired to anchor their front line. The upcoming stretch includes formidable tests against the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills. Without Garrett disrupting opposing backfields, defensive packages will require heavy adjustments from the coaching staff to mask the temporary void.

But there is a silver lining in the team’s cautious approach. Knee issues for pass rushers require meticulous management, and rushing a player of Garrett’s caliber back onto the turf could jeopardize the remainder of the campaign. For now, the locker room must weather the storm, keeping their sights set on an early November reunion with their marquee defender.

How do you expect the Rams’ defense to hold up during this six-week stretch without their star pass rusher? Let us know your thoughts as the season unfolds.