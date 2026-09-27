Kenneth Taylor seeks playing time for Netherlands against Serbia

Kenneth Taylor is making a clear push to secure playing time as the Netherlands prepares for Sunday’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Serbia.

Speaking to the press ahead of the upcoming clash in Belgrade, Taylor emphasized his readiness to make an impact. “自分を証明するチャンスを与えられている。だからこそ、練習で、そして願わくは試合でも、自分自身でスタッフを納得させなければならない,” Taylor said, underlining his determination to prove he belongs on the pitch.

The 22-year-old midfielder has earned 6 international caps since his senior debut in September 2022. Having missed out on the World Cup squad under Koeman—watching that tournament primarily as a supporter—Taylor is eager to re-establish his role within the national setup and add a seventh appearance to his resume in Belgrade.

Building Momentum Following a Move to Lazio

Taylor’s career trajectory shifted last winter when he departed Ajax for Serie A side Lazio. Reflecting on the transition, the midfielder noted how the change of scenery has fostered personal and professional growth abroad.

“むしろオランダを離れて、新しい環境で暮らせるのが心地よかった。サッカーの面でも個人としても、自分は成長できた。純粋に楽しくて、素晴らしく、興味深いステップなんだ,” Taylor said of his time in Italy.

Despite establishing himself in a new league, his ties to his former club remain exceptionally strong. Taylor maintains close friendships with several fellow products of the Amsterdam academy, including Brian Brobbey, Jorrel Hato, and Quinten Timber.

“僕たちにはグループチャットがある。そう、サッカーのことも話すし、それぞれのクラブで経験していることについても話す。ブライアンが抱えていること、僕が抱えていること。実際のところ、僕たちの年齢の友人同士が話すようなことは何でも話しているよ,” Taylor explained, highlighting a particularly close bond with Brobbey.

Looking Ahead to Sunday in Belgrade

With the squad preparing for the test against Serbia, Taylor’s immediate priority is convincing the coaching staff during training sessions that he deserves regular minutes on the field.

“ベオグラードでチャンスが来たら、自分がオランダ代表にふさわしいことを代表監督に示すのは僕の役目だ,” Taylor stated.

Even as he builds his career outside the Eredivisie, the midfielder continues to hold deep affection for the club where he developed. “アヤックスは僕の家族であり続ける。そこで僕は夢を生きたんだ,” he noted.

The Netherlands will face Serbia on Sunday in Belgrade as the Nations League campaign continues. Share your thoughts on Taylor’s potential inclusion in the starting lineup in the comments below.