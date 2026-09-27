Rhode Island Energy restores power after severe storm

Rhode Island Energy announced it has successfully restored power to nearly 30,000 customers following a severe overnight storm that triggered widespread blackouts across the region, according to WJAR. The destructive weather system brought heavy rain and powerful wind gusts reaching nearly 55 mph, snapping tree branches and bringing down electrical lines throughout the state.

More than 31,000 utility customers were initially left in the dark when the fierce weather struck. Field teams moved swiftly through hazardous conditions, managing to narrow the impact down to fewer than 1,000 active outages by mid-afternoon Saturday. Utility officials noted that saturated ground conditions paired with fully leafed trees exacerbated the structural damage to the grid.

Field Operations and Crew Deployments

To tackle the widespread wreckage, Rhode Island Energy mobilized more than 270 crew members and field personnel across the state. These specialized teams were tasked with assessing structural damage, clearing fallen timber, and executing complex line repairs. The utility’s emergency response plan integrated overhead and underground line workers, tree-trimming crews, wires-down specialists, and substation personnel to streamline the recovery process.

Despite the rapid response, dangerous weather conditions complicated fieldwork. “While elevated wind gusts and challenging conditions may limit some restoration work throughout the day today, we understand that being without power is never easy, and we’ll continue working non-stop until every customer is restored,” said Joe Curley, Vice President of Electric Operations at Rhode Island Energy, in a public statement.

The Staged Restoration Process

Utility operators emphasize that getting the lights back on safely is a methodical procedure rather than a simple flip of a switch. Crews must prioritize major infrastructure before addressing neighborhood circuits and individual properties. The standard recovery framework moves through distinct operational phases:

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Assessing structural damage and rendering fallen wires safe

Repairing high-voltage transmission lines

Restoring functionality to regional substations

Repairing local neighborhood circuits and individual service lines

Authorities caution that restoration estimates can fluctuate as crews occasionally need to de-energize lines to protect workers during active repairs. Ongoing weather may also trigger new, separate outages.

Safety Reminders and Public Guidance

With unstable weather forecasts persisting, company representatives urge residents to remain vigilant. Anyone encountering a fallen power line must treat it as a live, dangerous wire and keep a safe distance. Residents should immediately report downed lines to 911 or directly to Rhode Island Energy.

Customers looking to track recovery efforts or check neighborhood-specific timelines can consult the digital Rhode Island Energy outage map. To report an active outage, residents can call the contact center at 1-855-743-1101 or text OUTAGE to 743674. For real-time updates on repair status, customers can text STATUS to the same mobile number.

As repair teams press forward through the weekend, the utility will continue coordinating with municipal leaders, emergency responders, and critical care customers until every affected home and business is fully back online.