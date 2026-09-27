Europe – Come This Madness (Album Review)

Swedish hard rock veterans Europe return with their twelfth studio album, Come This Madness, released on September 25, 2026, via Silver Lining Music and Hell & Back. Produced nearly a decade after 2017’s Walk the Earth, the new LP balances modern hard rock production with the band’s signature 1980s arena-oriented melodies.

When a band carries an anthem as massive as “The Final Countdown,” the shadow of 1986 can easily swallow everything that follows. Yet, arriving on September 25, 2026, via Silver Lining Music and Hell & Back, Sweden’s Europe proves with their twelfth studio album, Come This Madness, that they are done standing still. Spanning eleven tracks including “One on One,” “The Cult of Ignorance,” and the closing track “Nothing Can Follow This,” this first record in nine years since 2017’s Walk the Earth finds Joey Tempest, John Norum, John Leven, Ian Haugland, and Mic Michaeli bridging four decades of hard rock evolution.

The Bottom Line

The Release: Come This Madness dropped on September 25, 2026, via Silver Lining Music and Hell & Back, marking Europe’s first studio LP in nine years.

Come This Madness dropped on September 25, 2026, via Silver Lining Music and Hell & Back, marking Europe’s first studio LP in nine years. The Sound: The album successfully merges modern hard-edge heavy riffs with the spacey synthesizers and soaring choruses reminiscent of their mid-1980s AOR peak.

The album successfully merges modern hard-edge heavy riffs with the spacey synthesizers and soaring choruses reminiscent of their mid-1980s AOR peak. The Tracklist: Comprising eleven tracks, the record ranges from orchestral cinematic openers like “One on One” to melancholic piano-driven ballads such as “This Time of Year.”

Balancing Legacy and Modern Heavy Grooves

Decades after taking the world by storm, Europe has consistently avoided becoming a pure nostalgia act since their 2003 reunion. While albums like 2004’s Start From The Dark steered the group toward a heavier, darker pivot, Come This Madness finds the quintet leaning closer to their classic melodic sensibilities without sacrificing contemporary punch. The opening track, “One on One,” sets a cinematic tone with an orchestral prelude before a distorted bass intro from John Leven gives way to a hard-edge rocking groove. Reviewers have noted how the track channels a boisterous energy akin to classic 1970s arena rock acts with a modern twist.

Photo: metalplanetmusic.com

Here is the kicker: the stylistic shift across the album relies heavily on the expanded role of keyboardist Mic Michaeli. Rather than functioning strictly as an ornamental backdrop, Michaeli brings back spacey synthesizer elements that complement John Norum’s bluesy, heavy guitar assault. Tracks like “The Cult of Ignorance” pair intricate synth work with driving guitar displays, while the title track “Come This Madness” delivers one of the record’s heaviest riffs, balancing mid-tempo swagger with explosive chorus hooks.

Evolving Beyond the Power Ballad Formula

Rather than attempting to artificially recreate past hits like “Carrie,” Europe approaches slower compositions on the new album with added maturity. “This Time of Year” showcases a melancholic atmosphere built on a straight piano and strings blend, giving Joey Tempest’s soaring tenor room to lead with a minimalist arrangement. At the opposite end of the spectrum, tracks like “In a Different World” and the groove-driven “The Angels Must Have Flown” highlight Norum’s six-string dexterity, channeling classic guitar aesthetics alongside dark, modern riff work.

Photo: sonicperspectives.com

Europe – Come This Madness – New Album Review & Unboxing

Europe Studio Album Timeline & Context Album Title Release Year Key Musical Direction The Final Countdown 1986 Breakout arena-oriented synth rock and global anthems Start From The Dark 2004 A dark and heavy sonic pivot following the band’s reunion Walk the Earth 2017 Rooted heavily in 1970s-inspired blues rock and organic tones Come This Madness 2026 A balanced blend of modern hard rock, spacey synths, and AOR melody

As the band rounds out the album with numbers like “Takin’ it Back” and the final track “Nothing Can Follow This,” the overarching narrative of Come This Madness is clear. Europe is navigating their legacy by refusing to choose solely between the past and the present. By letting the synths breathe alongside heavy riffs, the Swedish powerhouse demonstrates that writing new chapters four decades into a career can yield some of their most dynamic work yet.