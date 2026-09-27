Pope Leo XIV Visits Lourdes to Meet Clergy Abuse Survivors

Pope Leo traveled to the southwestern French pilgrimage town of Lourdes to hold a private meeting with survivors of clergy sexual abuse, following a two-day itinerary in Paris that drew hundreds of thousands of worshippers. The four-day journey marks the first official papal visit to France in nearly two decades.

Pilgrimage to Lourdes and Private Survivor Meetings

During his stop in Lourdes, Pope Leo is scheduled to meet privately on Sunday with seven survivors of abuse by Catholic clergy, according to a press release issued by several of those involved. The Vatican typically releases statements regarding papal meetings with abuse victims only after they have concluded, and did not provide further operational details ahead of the encounter.

The visit takes place five years after the release of a 2021 report on child abuse within the French Church. That study found that approximately 330,000 children had been abused by Catholic clergy and lay leaders over a seven-decade period. The findings, which mirrored similar investigations in countries such as the United States, Spain, and Portugal, concluded that the Church had exhibited a “deep, total and even cruel indifference” toward victims. While French bishops have subsequently instituted compensation programs and safeguarding protocols, survivors continue to press ecclesiastical leadership for sustained accountability and transparency.

Parisian Services and Diplomatic Engagements

Prior to arriving in Lourdes, Pope Leo spent two days in Paris addressing civic leaders and leading large public gatherings. On Saturday, an estimated 600,000 people registered to attend an outdoor Mass celebrated near the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. Retired French Bishop Marc Stenger told Reuters that the enormous turnout demonstrated a deep spiritual demand among the populace, noting that “French Catholics are … saying loudly that they need the Church to find their way in these uncertain moments in world history.”

The pope’s schedule in the capital also featured a formal address to President Emmanuel Macron and other government officials at the Élysée Palace, as well as a meeting with staff at UNESCO headquarters. At the United Nations cultural agency—which has faced financial strain following the United States’ withdrawal in 2025—Leo addressed the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni indicated that the pontiff reiterated his call for an international slowdown on AI development, focusing his remarks on human existence and the ethical distinctions defining human agency. The pope also led a prayer service at the newly restored Notre-Dame cathedral, marking the first papal visit to the Gothic landmark since the devastating fire in 2019.

Upcoming Address in Metz

The four-day tour will culminate in Metz, a city near the German border associated with Robert Schuman, one of the founders of the European Union. There, Pope Leo is scheduled to deliver a major speech addressing the historical roots of Europe in pursuit of peace and unity. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, a Luxembourg archbishop and former leader of the Church’s commission for EU bishops, noted that the pontiff intends to urge European leaders to act as tireless builders of peace. According to France’s Vatican ambassador, Charles Personnaz, President Macron has extended invitations to leaders from all 27 EU member states to attend the Metz address, alongside potential participation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.