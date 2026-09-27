Jamui Minor Girl Harassment: Two More Suspects Arrested

Jamui police have apprehended two more suspects in connection with the harassment of a minor student in Bihar, bringing the total number of arrests in the high-profile case to seven.

The Arrest of Saurabh Ram and Chhotu Ram

Authorities confirmed the arrests of Saurabh Ram and Chhotu Ram from within the Jamui territorial limits. Jamui Superintendent of Police (SP) formally verified the developments over the telephone as investigative teams continue combing the region for remaining accomplices. Investigators are closely examining the exact roles played by both newly detained individuals during the confrontation.

Anatomy of a Viral Investigation

The criminal inquiry began after a disturbing video surfaced on social media platforms, capturing the evening events of September 19. Between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM, a group of individuals intercepted a minor boy and girl traveling by motorcycle along a public roadway, initiating a confrontation that quickly escalated into intimidation and harassment.

Upon reviewing the digital footage, local law enforcement initiated a suo motu inquiry. Officers successfully tracked down both underage victims, conducting detailed interviews to establish a clear timeline and secure descriptions of the perpetrators. These direct victim statements formed the bedrock of the identification process, ultimately leading to the expanding roster of arrests.

Broader Crackdown on Roadside Harassment

The Jamui investigation unfolds amid a broader wave of harassment incidents drawing intense public scrutiny across Bihar, including parallel flashpoints reported in Samastipur, Banka, and an incident in Ara where a 19-year-old student leaped from a moving auto-rickshaw to escape harassment.

Earlier breakthroughs in the Jamui case pointed toward armed confrontations between police teams and primary suspects. Authorities reported that the main accused, Nandan Yadav, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during an exchange of fire with law enforcement. Concurrently, a second suspect identified as Hare Ram sustained fractures to his leg during subsequent police actions. With Saurabh Ram and Chhotu Ram now in custody alongside previous detainees, the net continues to tighten around all participants documented in the original footage.

Path Forward and Judicial Scrutiny

As the custodial interrogation of Saurabh Ram and Chhotu Ram proceeds, judicial proceedings are being prepared for all seven suspects currently behind bars.

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