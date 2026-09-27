Rams’ Myles Garrett Facing 6-Week Recovery After Knee Surgery

Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to miss approximately six weeks of action following knee surgery, significantly altering the defensive capabilities of the franchise. Placed on injured reserve on September 17, the 30-year-old veteran’s recovery timeline points toward a potential return around November 8 against the Washington Commanders.

The Bottom Line

Timeline Impact: Garrett faces a six-week recovery period, sidelining him for roughly half of the regular season following his placement on injured reserve.

Garrett faces a six-week recovery period, sidelining him for roughly half of the regular season following his placement on injured reserve. Target Return: The Rams’ Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders on November 8 is the most probable target for his return to the field.

The Rams’ Week 9 matchup against the on November 8 is the most probable target for his return to the field. Roster Acquisition Cost: Los Angeles acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on June 1, parting ways with linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection, and a 2029 conditional third-round pick.

Evaluating the Recovery Timeline and Roster Impact

According to reports from Ian Rapoport and Field Level Media via Reuters, the six-week recovery window means the season may be about half over when Garrett next takes the field for Los Angeles. Garrett initially attempted to play through the knee issue during the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, a game that ended in a 27-7 defeat. Following that contest, the injury proved more significant than initially anticipated, leading to surgery and the subsequent designation to injured reserve.

Under NFL regulations, players placed on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four weeks. However, Garrett’s recovery trajectory extends beyond that mandatory window. While the player is reportedly hoping to accelerate his rehabilitation, head coach Sean McVay has explicitly stated that the organization is not going to rush him back onto the field.

Weighing the Heavy Price of Acquisition

The timeline creates an immediate hurdle for a franchise that made a massive splash in the offseason to secure the reigning defensive powerhouse. The Rams traded for Garrett on June 1, sending a heavy package to the Cleveland Browns. That transaction cost Los Angeles outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2028 second-round selection, and a 2029 conditional third-round pick.

Metric / Asset Detail Player Age 30 years old 2025 Accolades NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Single-Season Sack Record (23) Acquisition Date June 1 (from Cleveland Browns) Projected Return Date Nov. 8 vs. Washington Commanders

The front office executed the trade under the assumption that Garrett’s elite pass-rushing skills would immediately elevate the roster into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Prior to the injury, Garrett established historic benchmarks. During the 2025 season, he broke the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks, earning him the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Furthermore, he stands as the first player in NFL history—since sacks became an official statistic in 1982—to record at least 12 sacks in six straight seasons spanning 2020 to 2025. His career total of 125.5 sacks places him third among active players, trailing only Von Miller at 138.5 and Cameron Jordan at 132.

Managing Preseason Precaution and Future Outlook

The root of the current absence traces back to training camp and the preseason, where Garrett saw limited practice and zero game action while managing what the team initially categorized as knee swelling. That underlying issue flared up during the opening week loss in Australia, forcing the medical staff to intervene surgically.

Photo: reuters.com

While the investment was designed to secure an immediate championship window, the immediate reality requires Los Angeles to manage the middle stretch of the schedule without their anchor on the defensive line. Whether Garrett can return to his historic production upon clearing his six-week recovery hurdle remains the defining variable for the team’s competitive trajectory.