Lime UK profits more than double to £4.7m as monthly users rise

Lime’s UK arm, Lime Technologies, reported its annual profits more than double to £4.7m in 2025 as sales rose a third to £148m, driven by a 31% increase in average monthly users reaching nearly 700,000, according to financial accounts filed at Companies House.

The Bottom Line

Earnings Growth: UK profits surged past previous figures to hit £4.7m in 2025, up from £1.7m a year prior.

UK profits surged past previous figures to hit £4.7m in 2025, up from £1.7m a year prior. Fleet and Footprint: The operator added over 4,500 ebikes and scooters, bringing its total operational fleet to nearly 38,000 units across cities including London, Oxford, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, and Salford.

The operator added over 4,500 ebikes and scooters, bringing its total operational fleet to nearly 38,000 units across cities including London, Oxford, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, and Salford. Lean Operations: Despite managing millions of trips, the company’s UK workforce expanded modestly from 39 to 54 employees, relying heavily on self-employed contractors for maintenance and deployment.

Financial Mechanics and Fleet Expansion

The balance sheet filed at Companies House outlines a profitable operational model for dockless micromobility in England. Sales climbed by a third to reach £148m in 2025. This top-line expansion correlates directly with scale: average monthly users approached 700,000, fueled by the deployment of over 4,500 new ebikes and scooters.

Parent company Neutron Holdings listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange last year at a valuation of $1.7bn (£1.3bn). The firm counts US ride-hailing giant Uber among its part-owners. Founded in San Francisco in 2017, Lime now operates in approximately 230 cities across 29 countries, predominantly in Europe.

Infrastructure Pressures and Municipal Friction

While urban ridership surges—with London’s transport body estimating that one in 10 of the capital’s 1.5m daily cycle journeys are made on dockless ebikes—municipal friction is mounting. The English devolution bill, passed in April, provides local authorities with enhanced powers to license operators and enforce strict parking, safety, and accessibility requirements.

Charities representing blind residents and people with limited mobility have raised concerns regarding pavement obstructions caused by improperly parked rental bikes. In response to sidewalk clutter, London boroughs seized at least 3,000 ebikes this year, of which 2,000 belonged to Lime.

Addressing Safety Concerns and Equipment Design

Safety scrutiny has intensified alongside usage rates. Rented bikes were reportedly linked to nearly a third of cyclist-pedestrian collisions requiring police intervention. Riders have also reported injuries from defective hardware or fractures caused by falling bikes, a phenomenon referred to as “Lime bike leg.”

To mitigate these criticisms, Lime began rolling out a smaller ebike model in the UK featuring a battery repositioned toward the back wheel. More than 1,500 of these revised units are now operational in England. The company maintains that over 99.99% of its London trips last year concluded without a reported incident.

Financial Performance Metrics

Financial Metric 2024 / Prior Period 2025 Figures Percentage Change UK Sales Revenue ~£111.3m (est.) £148.0m +a third Annual Net Profit £1.7m £4.7m more than doubled Average Monthly Users est. ~700,000 31% UK Headcount 39 54 up from 39

Market Trajectory and Future Municipal Integration

Chief Executive Wayne Ting previously indicated that the firm is engaged in ongoing discussions with numerous UK municipalities regarding expansion. As local authorities utilize new regulatory frameworks from the devolution bill, operators face a balancing act between scaling fleet sizes and managing municipal compliance.

Photo: piqmarkets.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.